15 Valuable Items You Should Never Overlook When Shopping At Flea Markets

Flea markets and other thrift or second-hand stores are an excellent way to save money while finding unique pieces of decor, furniture, or even clothing. You never know what you'll find, and the unpredictability of the experience can be exciting or frustrating. If you aren't just looking for the next item to inspire your home decor or wardrobe, you might be perusing flea markets looking for something valuable to collect or resell. Knowing how to tell if a vintage piece is worth it is crucial for your search, but unless you have endless free time you won't be able to look through everything.

Using your time wisely means knowing what to seek out and what to avoid. While some vintage beauty products can be valuable, you should generally avoid anything more modern, especially if it's been opened or used. Likewise, take care when buying anything that will be in contact with any sensitive body parts. That vintage bathing suit may look fun, but can you really trust it enough to wear? Safety gear, such as helmets and car seats, is another category to avoid, unless you're planning to use it for something purely decorative. It can be difficult to determine if any part of it has been compromised, so you can't be sure it will actually protect you. Finally, you should avoid organic matter such as dried flowers or animal taxidermy, as they may be harboring insects.

Instead, look for specialty glassware and items made from valuable metals and real wood. Anything vintage or rare is likely valuable as well. Below we've rounded up 15 items you should never pass up when shopping secondhand.