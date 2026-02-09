8 Valuable Vintage Pottery Pieces To Look For At An Estate Sale Or Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who wants to up their vintage hauls would do well to check out thrift stores and estate sales. There are literally thousands of overlooked treasures you can find at estate sales or in the aisles of a thrift store. And while many shoppers might be looking for antique copper pots or cast iron pans to deck out their kitchens, keen-eyed vintage haulers should keep an eye out for antique pottery pieces that could hide surprising value.

Pottery is an ancient art form that encompasses a wide variety of items. Earthenware plates, luxurious porcelain, transferware china, stoneware jugs, and contemporary ceramics from independent artists are all encompassed under the pottery banner. While all pottery pieces have value to someone, there are certain pieces and makers that command considerable value.

When it comes to valuable vintage pottery items, it's important to know what to look for when you're shopping. Armed with this knowledge, you may be surprised to discover how many affordable items at estate sales and thrift stores are actually worth so much more than what you pay for them.