Keep An Eye Out For This Type Of Vintage Kitchenware At An Estate Sale Or Thrift Store

Many of us have dreamed of owning beautiful vintage dishes. However, it doesn't mean we want to spend an arm and a leg for them. That's where estate sales and thrift stores come in, as you can occasionally score smoking deals on old kitchen items that are far from ordinary. Here's some to add to your wish list. The next time you're on the hunt for dishes, you might want to be on the lookout for Johnson Brothers transferware. You'll recognize it by the charming patterns on the pieces, from castles and villages to floral designs. It's just one of many items you should never pass up when shopping at an estate sale or thrift store.

Alfred and Frederick Johnson brought their company to life in 1883 with the goal of producing dinnerware that was elegant, yet practical. Johnson Brothers, which hails from Staffordshire, England, became a prestigious brand well known for its semi-porcelain creations. A great deal of its pieces are considered transferware because of how the patterns were applied. The process begins with an image on a copper plate, which is then transferred onto paper and then to the dish itself. In addition to being durable, the designs give the dinnerware a pop of old-world charm that is adored by people around the globe.

If you check sites like eBay, you'll discover numerous Johnson Brothers pieces at various prices. For example, you might be able to get a set of 4 dishes for under $30. On the other hand, there are singular pieces that are going for hundreds — or entire sets for thousands. The company put a halt to production in 2015. So, finding older and less common dishes (or larger sets) will be more of a win.