The Old-School Tableware Trend That's Suddenly Taking Over Kitchens Again

If you're convinced you need to get some cabbageware in your kitchen, we don't blame you, as these stunning pieces work as functional but playful artworks. Because they've remained popular since their inception, you can still buy them new at major retailers like Williams Sonoma, but we recommend trying to find them secondhand if you can. Cabbageware can be found at antique stores, thrift shops, and estate sales — this means you'll need to hunt, and understand that you might not get a full matching set, but there are numerous benefits. The biggest pro is that secondhand cabbage pieces are typically much more affordable, since they've been mass-produced for so long and often end up on the shelves of secondhand stores. Made from earthenware, these pieces are incredibly durable, so they last a long time and often look like new. It's also better from a sustainability perspective as you won't be creating demand for new plates. You can always supplement your thrifted collection with new pieces if there's a particular or rare piece you're desperate to have.

Once you've built up your collection, you can get to styling the china cabinet or making your tablescape look expensive. We love pairing the kitschy leafy green plates and serving platters with bold, modern designs, like the speckled and yellow-striped plates photographed above. The vibrant yellows stand out nicely against the deep gem tones of the cabbages, and delightfully springy vibe. To lean more into the vintage vibes, you can also try pairing your cabbage pieces with antique patterned china like toile, chintzware, or transferware.