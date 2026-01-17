Find These Rare Bowls At The Thrift Store & You Could Be Sitting On A Small Fortune

For interior designers, collectors, or anyone who loves scoring a great deal, the ultimate thrifting thrill is spotting rare treasures priced at just a couple of dollars. Imagine scanning the shelves for hidden gems offering the perfect mix of charm and quirk when a delicate ceramic bowl catches your eye. That's exactly what happened to one savvy shopper who picked up two Otto and Gertrud Natzler bowls for $.99 each before later selling them for thousands. An Austrian-American couple whose celebrated work is highly collectable, the Natzlers created exceptionally thin and decadently glazed pieces renowned for their perfect proportions and luminous finishes. Identifying a Natzler requires a trained eye that can spot their fluid forms, experimental colors, and blocky signatures, but if you find one of their rare bowls at the thrift store, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

As any "Antiques Roadshow" fan already knows, there are many valuable collectible items you should never overlook, and according to David Rago of Rago-Wright Auctions, pieces of Natzler pottery are among them. When the expert appraised a collection of Natzler works during "Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Spokane," he explained that art pottery saw a significant decline after World War I and during the Depression, when it was prohibitively expensive for artists to make or decorate pieces by hand. Meanwhile, despite showing award-winning work at the Paris International Exhibition in 1938, the Natzlers were forced to flee Nazi-annexed Austria, eventually settling in a striking hillside home in Los Angeles where they lived and created for several decades. Rago extolled the Austrian duo's post-war influence saying, "They almost single-handedly resuscitated the pottery movement in the United States."