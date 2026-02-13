The Valuable Vintage Pottery You Should Never Pass Up At The Thrift Store

The McCartys didn't just stick with one theme when making their pottery. These pieces could be anything, ranging from functional works such as dishes, planters, and bowls, to interesting sculptural pieces simply meant for display. Depending on how your local thrift stores are set up, this means you might find McCarty pottery in the kitchenware aisle or wherever sculptural works are displayed. No matter what you find, though it will almost always have "McCartys" on the bottom. The name looks as though it was cut in with a clay tool before the clay was fired in a kiln. Some pieces also say "Merigold Miss" along with the name, as this is the home of their studio. A squiggly black line representing the Mississippi River is also on many of their functional pieces.

Since the McCartys created their own glazes, certain colors may help identify a McCarty piece at a thrift store. The glaze may be a dark green, a deep blue, or a nutmeg-infused color that ranges from a light-brownish tone to a warm yellow. To determine value, look at comparable sold pieces on online auction and collectibles websites. The value of anything collectible is a relative thing; trends come and go, so the real value is whatever someone is willing to pay for a piece. Even for new pieces, handmade ceramics cost a lot because of the time and cost invested in making them. While you're out thrifting, look for these valuable ceramic planters, too. You never know when a treasure may be sitting right there on the store shelves.