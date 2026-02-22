Reuse Old Pot Lids For Sweet And Stylish Countertop Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding new ways to introduce countertop storage without spending on overpriced solutions is always a win. Even better if you can add "easy assembly" and "eco-friendly" to the list of product descriptions. Well, the good news is you're in for a treat if you've got some old cookware lying around. Instead of tossing them out, repurpose old pot lids into charming kitchen decor that doubles as storage by creating a tiered tray. There are many ways to use this adorable display, including as a fruit tray in the kitchen, a key holder in the entryway, or to show off fancy guest soaps in the bathroom.

Transforming glass lids into a tiered rack isn't as difficult as you might think. This project involves several steps, but none are overly difficult. The basis of the craft is removing the handles and inserting dowels or skewer sticks into the hole to act as the center pillar of your creation. Decorate the glass with some well-placed decoupage, and voila, you've stumbled upon one of the smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans around the house. Millions of tons of glass get tossed into landfills every year rather than being recycled or reused. This functional decor hack helps you stay out of those statistics while giving you a great way to display and declutter.