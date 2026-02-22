Reuse Old Pot Lids For Sweet And Stylish Countertop Storage
Finding new ways to introduce countertop storage without spending on overpriced solutions is always a win. Even better if you can add "easy assembly" and "eco-friendly" to the list of product descriptions. Well, the good news is you're in for a treat if you've got some old cookware lying around. Instead of tossing them out, repurpose old pot lids into charming kitchen decor that doubles as storage by creating a tiered tray. There are many ways to use this adorable display, including as a fruit tray in the kitchen, a key holder in the entryway, or to show off fancy guest soaps in the bathroom.
Transforming glass lids into a tiered rack isn't as difficult as you might think. This project involves several steps, but none are overly difficult. The basis of the craft is removing the handles and inserting dowels or skewer sticks into the hole to act as the center pillar of your creation. Decorate the glass with some well-placed decoupage, and voila, you've stumbled upon one of the smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans around the house. Millions of tons of glass get tossed into landfills every year rather than being recycled or reused. This functional decor hack helps you stay out of those statistics while giving you a great way to display and declutter.
Creating your DIY countertop tiered tray
Starting this project involves a quick trip to the craft store. Pick up some decoupage glue like Mod Podge, industrial adhesive along the lines of E6000, printed napkins such as IHR Ideal Home Range Wildflower Napkins, some wooden beads with a wide mouth, skewers or a wooden dowel that fits through the opening of the pot lid hole, white paint, and a decorative topper, like the Hickory Hardware Crystal Cabinet Knob. You'll also need a paintbrush, a screwdriver, and a block of wood or thrifted pillar handle holder element for the base. Once your supplies are gathered, it's time to DIY your countertop storage tray.
Remove the handle from the pot lids with the screwdriver. Then, separate the layers of the napkin, since we only need the top sheet. Apply your patterned decoupage to the convex side of two lids, making sure the pattern is facing down. Trim any excess napkin, and paint the "wrong" side of the napkin. Next, insert your dowel or skewer sticks through the cookware top so your pattern faces up, and add beads to cover the plain wood stick. Slide the second lid onto the rod and thread on more beads. From there, use E6000 to hold everything in place. Glue your wood block or candle holder to the bottom and the topper on top, and enjoy a new countertop storage solution that also looks chic. Feel free to customize by adding pearl edging or spray painting the entire thing gold instead of decoupaging.