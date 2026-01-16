Repurpose Old Pot Lids Into Charming Kitchen Decor That Doubles As Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are lots of decorative ways to display towels, some of which are more functional than others. Combine functionality with sustainability by repurposing old pot lids in an eye-catching kitchen towel hanger you can customize to fit the color scheme of your cooking area or the decor style of your entire home. In addition to lending your kitchen some charm, upcycling pot lids in this way diverts them from landfills. This handmade piece works well for hanging other items, too. It's a natural choice for cloth aprons, reusable tote bags, and pot holders with fabric loops on them.

Metal lids with knobs are a good fit for this project if you'd like your rack to be able to hold lots of different kinds of objects. A long, thin handle may work just fine if your mounted hangers will only display tea towels. After all, this style of handle resembles a miniature towel bar. Your list of supplies to gather should also include a drill, screws, a screwdriver, strong wood glue, and a sturdy board. Pieces of an old door or bench could work for the board, or pick up a wood pallet plaque from a craft store. No matter which board you choose, make sure it can comfortably accommodate at least three lids.

You will also need a few supplies for decorating the board. What you choose depends on the style you're hoping to achieve. For a rustic look, consider using a few colors of chalk paint and a gritty substance such as pickling salt to add texture. Also, grab a scraper to create a weathered effect and a sealer to help the paint stay put.