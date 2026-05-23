The Easiest Way To Prevent Grass And Weeds Between Patio Stones

If left to their own devices, grass and weeds can easily overtake a patio. Then you'll be left trying to manually remove them, spraying down the patio with chemicals, or, if things are really bad, tearing up and reinstalling the whole thing. However, there are far easier ways to keep weeds from growing in between cracks in your patio. One of the easiest and most cost-effective methods is buying a sturdy broom and sweeping your patio regularly.

Weed and grass seeds can easily find their way onto your patio and eventually the soil underneath pavers, so sweeping away this debris is your first line of defense to keep pesky weeds from growing and stop grass from taking root. By removing the seeds early, you don't even give them a chance to grow. Plan on sweeping your patio at least once a week, though daily would be even better. How long this takes will depend on the size of your patio.

As for brooms, a typical house broom won't be strong enough for this job. Instead, use a push broom with stiff bristles that will really work to pull up any seedlings and clear wide swaths of debris. Sweeping like this will also help prevent any staining or moisture buildup that could create patches of moss, mold, or mildew. Additionally, maintenance like this will help you keep a regular eye on your patio so that you'll be more aware of issues like cracking or sinking stones.