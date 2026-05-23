The Easiest Way To Prevent Grass And Weeds Between Patio Stones
If left to their own devices, grass and weeds can easily overtake a patio. Then you'll be left trying to manually remove them, spraying down the patio with chemicals, or, if things are really bad, tearing up and reinstalling the whole thing. However, there are far easier ways to keep weeds from growing in between cracks in your patio. One of the easiest and most cost-effective methods is buying a sturdy broom and sweeping your patio regularly.
Weed and grass seeds can easily find their way onto your patio and eventually the soil underneath pavers, so sweeping away this debris is your first line of defense to keep pesky weeds from growing and stop grass from taking root. By removing the seeds early, you don't even give them a chance to grow. Plan on sweeping your patio at least once a week, though daily would be even better. How long this takes will depend on the size of your patio.
As for brooms, a typical house broom won't be strong enough for this job. Instead, use a push broom with stiff bristles that will really work to pull up any seedlings and clear wide swaths of debris. Sweeping like this will also help prevent any staining or moisture buildup that could create patches of moss, mold, or mildew. Additionally, maintenance like this will help you keep a regular eye on your patio so that you'll be more aware of issues like cracking or sinking stones.
Pair sweeping with other maintenance measures for a weed-free patio
While sweeping is an exceptionally easy maintenance task that can yield results if you're consistent, it's not a be-all-end-all for preventing weeds and grass. You should pair your sweeping with other maintenance measures to ensure that your patio stones remain weed-free. A simple DIY fix would be manually removing any grass or weeds, then spraying your patio with some kind of sealant. This will act as a barrier for the weeds by hardening the sand in between the pavers. Reapply the sealant every 3 to 5 years, depending on how often the area is exposed to debris or severe weather.
Another way to keep weeds and grass out of paver cracks for good would be to use polymeric sand, which becomes solid when wet, due to the polymers mixed into the sand. This has a lifespan of 8 to 10 years, but only really works if you install it right at the beginning of the process. It doesn't work as effectively if you're just using it as a top coating for existing sand.
Whichever method you choose, it's still a good idea to maintain a regular sweeping schedule for your patio. There's always the chance that you missed patches when sealing or reapplying sand. So, as a backup, keep sweeping your patio to prevent those pesky weeds from popping up again.