The 5 Best Ways To Keep Weeds From Growing In Between Cracks

They may seem harmless at first — a few green shoots poking up between the cracks of your patio or walkway — but weeds between pavers or in asphalt cracks can quickly become a costly and persistent problem. Beyond being an eyesore, these unwanted plants can undermine the integrity of your hardscaping, widening joints, trapping moisture, and even dislodging pavers over time. Nobody wants to spend hours every few weeks doing the laborious task of pulling weeds, either, so it's important to find ways to keep weeds from taking hold of the cracks between your pavers.

Not all herbicides are created equally, so it's important to know what you're looking for. For instance, if you want something that's safe to use around kids and pets, you'll probably want to opt for a natural, organic solution, like corn gluten meal, which we'll explore this option in the article. If your priority is finding a solution that is fast-acting and reliable, you'll want a top-rated commercial weed killer. No matter what your priorities are, we'll walk you through picking the best solution for your weed problem to keep your garden looking great.