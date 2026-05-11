Goodbye, Bulky Birdbaths — This $10 Aldi Find Works For Small Patios And Gardens
A small outdoor area doesn't mean you have to sacrifice cute decor and bird-friendly features. It just means you have to get a little creative with elements like bird feeders and birdbaths. Discount retailer Aldi offers a compact option — the Belavi Bird Drinking Trough. Along with other Aldi finds you should stock up on for spring, it's a popular seasonal presence in the Aldi Finds aisle with an affordable $9.99 price tag.
Since it's a trough-style water source for birds, it's shallow with a flat bottom and no stand, which makes it flexible in terms of placement. Plus, many types of bird seek out water at ground level since that's more natural, so this design works perfectly for them. The hand-painted ceramic piece is just under 12 inches in diameter and just a little over an inch high, so it won't take up much space.
This bird trough comes in different designs and colors, three featuring birds and one with frogs sitting on the lip of the trough. Look for the sage green version if you want frogs, or pick from blue, warm gray, and cool gray if you prefer bird adornments. If you want to make your outdoor area even more attractive to feathered visitors, check out the affordable Aldi bird feeder that works in a unique way.
How to use the Belavi bird drinking trough
When you open the box, you'll find the ceramic parts wrapped to keep them from breaking, and the birds or frogs won't be attached, and are wrapped separately. Rinse the trough before you fill it to clean any dust or debris. Once you choose a spot for your bird drinking trough, slide the decorations into their spots along the edge. You can also add rocks or other objects for birds and pollinators to stand on. Fill the trough with water — 1 to 2 inches of water is ideal for most birds. Since the trough is a little over an inch high, this shouldn't be a problem.
Keep in mind that putting your birdbath in the wrong spot could deter birds (or even put them in danger); shady spots are ideal when it's hot. Birds also like to be near shelter, so near a shrub could work. Just don't put it too close to foliage because predators could hide and birds won't have time to get away from an attack. Since this birdbath is flat, find a level spot on your patio or deck, or tuck it into a planted area. You can also use a bracket to attach it to a deck railing if you want it elevated.
Since this birdbath is an Aldi Find, stores only get one shipment and they're only available until they sell out. While this isn't the first year for the trough, meaning it may come back next year, there are no guarantees. If you miss out, there are other birdbaths that attach to your deck if you want a similar option in a different style.