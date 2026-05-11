Goodbye, Bulky Birdbaths — This $10 Aldi Find Works For Small Patios And Gardens

A small outdoor area doesn't mean you have to sacrifice cute decor and bird-friendly features. It just means you have to get a little creative with elements like bird feeders and birdbaths. Discount retailer Aldi offers a compact option — the Belavi Bird Drinking Trough. Along with other Aldi finds you should stock up on for spring, it's a popular seasonal presence in the Aldi Finds aisle with an affordable $9.99 price tag.

Since it's a trough-style water source for birds, it's shallow with a flat bottom and no stand, which makes it flexible in terms of placement. Plus, many types of bird seek out water at ground level since that's more natural, so this design works perfectly for them. The hand-painted ceramic piece is just under 12 inches in diameter and just a little over an inch high, so it won't take up much space.

This bird trough comes in different designs and colors, three featuring birds and one with frogs sitting on the lip of the trough. Look for the sage green version if you want frogs, or pick from blue, warm gray, and cool gray if you prefer bird adornments. If you want to make your outdoor area even more attractive to feathered visitors, check out the affordable Aldi bird feeder that works in a unique way.