The 4 Best Birdbaths That Attach To Your Deck For Up-Close Birdwatching

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Bird-watching is one of America's great passions. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, over 90 million people enjoy watching their feathered friends from the comforts of home. Of the many ways to attract birds to your yard, having a bird bath is critical. Birds need water to bathe in, drink, and help keep them cool in hot weather. While many popular bird baths are designed as pedestals to be placed in your yard as part of creating a bird-friendly garden, you don't need a lot of green space to bring birds in close. If you have a deck with a railing, you can attach a bath with simple hardware, creating a spot for birds to visit just out your back door.

Deck-mounted bird baths come in a variety of sizes, designs, and price points, from simple plastic baths to heated basins or baths with solar-powered fountains. Because of this, it's easy to find a deck-mounted style that fits your needs. These four bird baths from OUISJYER, Vivihome, API, and Audubon got top marks from consumers for their ease of installation, durability, and cleanliness.