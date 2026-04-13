This Affordable Aldi Bird Feeder Feeds Birds In An Oddly Satisfying Way

"Satisfying" is a concept that's been weirdly influenced by YouTube videos of people doing unseemly things with garlic presses and sometimes hydraulic presses. But everyone can understand the charm of serving a cardinal a snack on a tiny chair. That's just what a few products — bird feeders shaped like tiny rocking chairs, picnic tables, and benches — currently on offer in Aldi's "Aisle of Shame" do.

The Aldi Aisle of Shame, where you'll find various non-edible home goods, is all about things you didn't know you need, like an inflatable hot tub or maybe underglow lights that make your bed look like a JDM car from the "The Fast and the Furious." (At least one of those Aisle of Shame products is a real thing.) For a mere $9.99 each, you can converse with a robin on a rocker, pigeons on a picnic, and a blue jay on a bench. We've seen bench feeders before, as a DIY wood pallet project, but isn't this easier?

Any reasonable person would see a hybrid Adirondack and rocking chair as some sort of trap, but birds aren't reasonable people. In fact, they're not people at all. But you're not really anthropomorphizing with these bird chairs. It's not as if you expect the jays and titmice to kick back in a recliner, watch reality TV, and pick the fat from a suet feeder. They're just eating birdseed (unless you're into zinging squirrels with that cayenne-infused stuff that looks, and is priced, more like a hipster snack). And yes, it can be a great source of satisfaction to watch birds eat from furniture-shaped bird feeders.