10 Exciting Wood Pallet Projects You Can DIY At Home

It wouldn't have been surprising if DIY pallet projects had exploded in popularity during the COVID era of skyrocketing wood prices. But what actually is surprising is that they became popular long before that. It seems we can't turn down free wood... which makes you wonder how much creativity and DIY spirit is stifled by the expense of materials every day.

We've collected some of our favorite projects to help you set that DIY spirit free. What we didn't bother with are any of the 673,000 YouTube projects that claim you can make a fortune selling things made from pallets. Even people who make pallets probably don't make a fortune making things from pallets, even pallets. We've skipped most kids' projects because of the excessive care needed to sand many pallets, and because of the risk of toxic wood dust entering the home.

The most challenging thing about any pallet project is breaking the pallet down in the first place. Many pallets are supernaturally difficult to pry apart, and more than one impatient soul has eventually given up and cut them apart with a circular saw. You'll also want to equip yourself with all of the sandpaper, and probably a thickness planer to boot. For more rustic projects — especially those that don't involve any skin-to-pallet contact — you might be able to omit the sandpaper and planer. Oh, and pre-drill for any screws you plan to use. You'll notice soon enough that the ends of pallet wood boards are pre-split for your building pleasure, but that doesn't mean you want to make it worse.