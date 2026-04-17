12 Aldi Finds Savvy Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring
Ah, the long-awaited return of spring. The weather warms up, early-season flowers begin to bloom, and birds return back from their winter migration. As for us, spring is a time of rejuvenation. Between getting the garden ready and searching for the best spring-cleaning hacks, there's a lot to do to refresh the home and yard. Luckily, Aldi has just about everything you need to stock up on for spring. So, make sure to head to the Aldi finds section to sift through all the new spring arrivals. They're generally more budget-friendly than other brands, so you can save a little money as you stock up.
To make this list, we sifted through all of the current and upcoming Aldi finds to determine what the must-have items of the season are. We read and watched customer testimonials to narrow down which of the trendy new products were worth the purchase. Given that many homeowners spend their spring preparing their backyards, we focused on Aldi finds that will elevate your outdoor space and make your landscaping tasks a little easier. You'll also see a few items that will help you with your deep cleaning and other typical spring home tasks. It's important to note that not all Aldi locations will have the same products, so you may have to try searching a few stores in your area to find what you like. Typically, the busiest locations will have more of the trendier items, so that's usually a good place to start.
Belavi plant trellis
You don't realize how many trellises you need until you start your spring landscaping or propagating your favorite vining houseplants. Climbing varieties usually like something to cling onto, and the Belavi Plant Trellises are perfect for the job. They're 15.7 inches tall, so you won't want to use them for larger plants. Instead, use them for smaller flower varieties or more compact veggies. Alternatively, you could add a few to your cart to create a small flower bed fence or border. The best part? They're only $3.99 each and come in both wavy and geometric designs.
Gardenline gardening gloves
Between shoveling, pulling weeds, and all your other spring gardening activities, you'll want to have some hand protection. To keep your hands clean and protected from blisters, a good pair of gardening gloves is a must. Aldi has several sizes and styles of their Gardenline Gardening Gloves, and it's always a good idea to have a few on hand. After all, there's nothing worse than having one dirty pair while trying to remember where you put the other set. At $2.99 for a 2-pack, you can stock up without breaking the bank.
Mrs. Meyer's multi-surface cleaner
There's something about the longer days and fresh spring air that sparks the motivation to finally clean all those nooks and crannies we've ignored all winter. Spring is the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite cleaning products, like Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner. As an everyday cleaner, you can use it to wipe down counters, baseboards, bathroom surfaces, and floors. However, it isn't suitable for porous surfaces, so don't use it on natural stone countertops or floors. They're $4.89 per bottle, and you can choose between fresh-smelling lavender or lemon verbena scents.
Belavi bird feeder
If you want to add a little bit of whimsy to your garden while attracting birds, then keep an eye out for these adorable Belavi Bird Feeders. They come in several fun shapes, including a picnic table, rocking chair, and bench. Each design is built with a steel drainage grate, so your feathered friends can enjoy fresh seeds for longer. Birds are at a higher risk of disease when gathered around one feeder, so grab a few and hang them several feet apart around your backyard.
Belavi solar glass stake
Adding decorative lighting is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your backyard on a budget, and Aldi has some gorgeous Belavi Solar Glass Stakes available. There are several glass designs to choose from, including red rose, blue rose, blue bird, red bird, red mushroom, and green mushroom. You'll need a few to really light up your yard, so choose some of your favorites to line a walkway, frame a garden bed, or add a cozy ambiance around your patio.
Dye-Free Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy
Springtime usually means you'll be doing lots of scrubbing around the home, so it's always smart to prepare ahead of time. Dye-Free Scrub Daddy has texture changing technology depending on the water temperature. Stick it in warm water if you're wiping down softer materials and run it under cool water when you need a tougher scrub. This sponge is odor-resistant, so you won't have those lingering smells, no matter which part of the house you're cleaning. Aldi also has the Dye-Free Scrub Mommy available, and you can get them for $3.49 each.
Belavi 12-Inch planter
Planters that are both inexpensive and decorative are hard to come by, but luckily, Aldi has a few options for you. Spring is the best time to repot, so make sure to choose a few of the Belavi 12-Inch Planters if your houseplants are ready to go up a size. They come in an array of colors and designs, so you're sure to find one that fits your indoor or outdoor decor. While you're there, you can also snag the Belavi Expandable Wooden Plant Stand.
Belavi hummingbird feeder
Hummingbirds are among the most magical creatures one can attract to their backyard. Spring is the perfect time to start luring these little birds, and the Belavi Hummingbird Feeder (going for $9.99) can help with that. It features a gorgeous hand-painted glass bottle paired with bright red flower feeding ports. These tiny hummers can get territorial and aggressive when sharing the same food spot, so it's recommended to have a few feeders spaced out. While shopping, don't forget to add some refined white sugar to your cart so you can make your DIY hummingbird nectar once you get home.
Gardenline premium rose bush
Roses are one of those plants that can instantly elevate a boring backyard. Now, you can plant rose bushes after a quick trip to the Aldi finds section. Their Gardenline Premium Rose Bushes cost $9.49 and come in assorted varieties, so be sure to look through them all to find your favorites. Grab several varieties to create colorful, pollinator-friendly rows or grow a natural privacy fence. Plant them in full sun and rich, well-drained soil. Depending on your USDA hardiness zone and the variety you choose, you can watch them come back to life each year.
Gardenline garden soil
Aldi has just about everything you need to stock up on spring supplies this year, and they even have Gardenline Garden Soil on the shelves. This organic soil blend claims to be ideal for most plants in your backyard or garden, including veggies, flowers, shrubs, and trees. Each bag contains organic fertilizer and should feed your plants for up to four months. Many customers eagerly wait for this soil to line the shelves because of the low cost, but you should be careful when selecting yours to avoid picking a ripped bag.
Joie washer balls
Our dogs and cats are beloved family members, but the fur they leave behind isn't as easy to love. If your four-legged-friends leave hair all over your clothes and bedding, stocking up on something like the Joie Washer Balls ($3.99) is a necessity. Toss it into your washing machine so the textured surface can grab onto pet fur, hair, and other debris while your clothes are tumbling in the washer. Over time, dog or cat hair can clog the washing machine filter, so you want to catch as much as you can before it goes down the drain.
Mrs. Meyer's hand soap
A spring day spent gardening and deep cleaning means you'll be washing your hands a lot, and few things are worse than pumping an empty soap bottle when you need it most. Before you tackle the dirty work, make sure you have a few spare hand soaps. Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap contains ingredients like olive oil and aloe vera, and the extra moisturizer is much needed on days where you're constantly headed to the sink. You have your pick between lavender and lemon verbena, and each soap is $4.99.