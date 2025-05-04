Don't Make The Mistake Of Using The Wrong Ingredients In Your DIY Hummingbird Nectar

The best of intentions can sometimes end in bad results, and that is the case if you are using the wrong kind of food in your hummingbird feeder. The privilege of seeing hummingbirds coming to our backyard feeders is hard to quantify — they are lovely, feisty, and seem small and fragile — yet they are in fact strong and sturdy survivors. With that privilege comes responsibility. One could argue that the most important of those responsibilities is to provide healthy and properly made nectar (sugar water) for them to feed on. The 4:1 water to sugar ratio is important to get right, but is just the starting point in making safe and nourishing nectar. For one thing, you don't want to use anything other than plain, refined white sugar.

But before we get to the details of avoiding the wrong ingredients in your DIY hummingbird nectar, there are a few more things you can do to help protect the hummingbirds coming to your yard. To start with, place your feeder in an open section of the yard. That will provide an obstacle-free path to their food and also give them ample escape room should a predator arrive. Plant tubular flowers full of nectar to provide additional food sources. Keep your feeder from overheating by moving it to more shade in extreme hot weather. (Some folks wrap aluminum foil around the feeder to keep it cooler.) Another overlooked item to add is a bird bath – hummingbirds actually use them frequently.