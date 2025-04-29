Why You Might See Someone Putting Aluminum Foil On Their Hummingbird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might have seen your neighbor wrapping aluminum foil around their hummingbird feeders. Understandably, you may wonder, "Why in the world would they put aluminum foil on their feeder?" While a bit odd at first glance, they are simply trying to keep the nectar (the sugar mixture) in the feeder from overheating and degrading in a way that could harm hummingbirds. The obvious next question is: can that happen? The short answer is yes. In very hot weather, the sugar mixture in hummingbird feeders may grow bacteria or mold harmful to these little birds. The tin foil is an attempt to keep that from happening.

You may not know what to put in your hummingbird feeder. The answer is a sugar-water mixture at a 4:1 ratio of water to sugar. According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, there is no need to boil it. Instead, make sure the sugar water is well mixed. While you do not need to boil the mixture, if you do, it can help the sugar to be fully absorbed. Plus, it also kills potential bacteria in the water.

Once in the feeder, hot weather can speed up bacteria and mold growth. Generally, you should empty and refill your hummingbird feeder at least twice a week in warm weather to prevent bacteria and mold from growing. You'll also need to clean the feeder at least once a week, because not cleaning your feeder can be deadly to the birds. Luckily, you may be able to use aluminum foil as a hack to prevent the nectar in your feeder from overheating, which could possibly slow or reduce bacterial growth.