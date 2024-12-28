Here's Why Not Cleaning Your Hummingbird Feeder Can Be Deadly For The Birds You Love
Hummingbird feeders can attract more of these beloved small birds to your home and yard. Filling a feeder with sugar water is a pretty easy task and hummingbirds love to indulge when they can. Despite the benefits, however, you need to be careful if you have one of these feeders and should pay close attention to the nectar that you keep in it. Not only should you know what to put in your feeder, but you should also understand the importance of keeping the feeder clean. If you don't replace the nectar often enough, it can become dangerous for the birds that visit the feeder.
The nectar in a nectar feeder can get pretty dirty and disgusting after some time passes, and when it does, it can grow mold and fungus and spread certain diseases, some of which can cause hummingbirds to die a slow death. A dirty feeder may lead to avian poxvirus, for example, which can cause a tumor growth on a hummingbird beak lasting for seven to 14 days. This can also spread and infect others. Candidiasis, on the other hand, can affect a hummingbird's tongue and prevent it from being able to eat, leading to starvation. Other diseases can also cause difficulty with eating or affect a hummingbird's gastrointestinal tract. If hummingbirds eat old nectar or visit an unclean feeder, it could lead to these dire consequences, so be sure to clean it and replace the nectar that's inside it regularly.
How often you actually need to replace your hummingbird nectar
When it's hot out, it's especially important to change a nectar feeder often — if the temperature is over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, plan to refresh the feeder every 24 hours at most. For milder weather, you can wait a bit longer, such as every two to four days. Be sure that you're not only emptying the hummingbird feeder but that you're also cleaning it thoroughly with a bit of hot water and scrubbing. Ensure you don't use soap since it can potentially leave a residue that can be harmful.
If you want to make things a bit easier on yourself and avoid wasting nectar, you may want to add just enough sugar nectar for hummingbirds to use each day. To determine the right amount, try just adding a small amount of nectar at first and then add a bit more each day. If you notice that not all of nectar was used one day, then you'll have a good idea of how much they need.
Also, keep in mind that there are other surefire ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard without a feeder, such as planting flowers that attract hummingbirds. Consider using some of these methods instead if you're unable to give your nectar feeder regular and consistent attention.