Here's Why Not Cleaning Your Hummingbird Feeder Can Be Deadly For The Birds You Love

Hummingbird feeders can attract more of these beloved small birds to your home and yard. Filling a feeder with sugar water is a pretty easy task and hummingbirds love to indulge when they can. Despite the benefits, however, you need to be careful if you have one of these feeders and should pay close attention to the nectar that you keep in it. Not only should you know what to put in your feeder, but you should also understand the importance of keeping the feeder clean. If you don't replace the nectar often enough, it can become dangerous for the birds that visit the feeder.

The nectar in a nectar feeder can get pretty dirty and disgusting after some time passes, and when it does, it can grow mold and fungus and spread certain diseases, some of which can cause hummingbirds to die a slow death. A dirty feeder may lead to avian poxvirus, for example, which can cause a tumor growth on a hummingbird beak lasting for seven to 14 days. This can also spread and infect others. Candidiasis, on the other hand, can affect a hummingbird's tongue and prevent it from being able to eat, leading to starvation. Other diseases can also cause difficulty with eating or affect a hummingbird's gastrointestinal tract. If hummingbirds eat old nectar or visit an unclean feeder, it could lead to these dire consequences, so be sure to clean it and replace the nectar that's inside it regularly.