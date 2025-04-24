Pollinator-Friendly Plants That Will Keep Bees Away From Your Hummingbird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watching a hummingbird hover in place to sip nectar from your feeder is a gratifying experience. Small but surprisingly sturdy, hummingbirds are pollinators of the first order. We more often think of insects like bees when we consider pollinators. And, perhaps there's no better proof of that than seeing bees at our hummingbird feeders competing for the sugar water "nectar." Most of us would prefer that the bees find their own nectar from flowers and other plants, and leave the hummingbird feeder for, well, the hummingbirds. The good news is that by planting certain pollinator-friendly flowers and shrubs, especially ones that are yellow, we can draw the bees away from the feeder.

One key piece of information for you to know is that, while bees have very good eyesight, they can't see the color red. On the other hand, they seem to be especially attracted to the golden-yellow shades of plants in the garden. One good step to take would be to make sure your hummingbird feeder doesn't have any yellow in it. Hummingbirds can see all the colors, and even some that we can't see, but they are primarily attracted to the color red.