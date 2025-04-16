The Seemingly Harmless Insect You Don't Want To Find On Your Hummingbird Feeder

The praying mantis is a non-native insect introduced to the United States early in the 20th century likely as a pest control method. These large insects are ambush hunters, hunting in spots where prey is likely to come by. They remain totally immobile until a victim is in range and then strike with lightning speed. Although spindly, they can grow to 6 inches in length.

Perhaps drawn to hummingbird feeders by other insects or the activity of the flying birds, they can be found on the feeders and have killed and eaten hummingbirds. If you see one on your feeder, you need to remove it. How do you get rid of a praying mantis? Lethally or humanely — the choice is yours. But if you capture it, release it far from your feeder and in a tree if you can. One thing you can do to reduce the chances of a praying mantis "discovering" your feeder is to place it away from trees and in the open. Not only will that give the insect less opportunity to find the feeder, but it'll have fewer places to hide ... and offer better visibility to hummingbirds, along with more space for it to fly away if needed.

As your feeder needs to be filled and cleaned regularly, use that time to inspect the area for praying mantises. Become aware of their distinctive body shape and keep an eye out for them. For all their diminutive size and fragile appearance, hummingbirds are tough little survivors. But let's give them a little help avoiding this non-native predatory insect.