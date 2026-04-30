17 Home Depot Spring Deals To Check Out In May 2026
Is your tax refund burning a hole in your pocket? If you've been putting off a major home improvement project but finally have a little cash to spend, there are over a dozen spring deals to check out at Home Depot in May 2026. The company is already well known for its practically endless discount cycles, and it's hard to say if the current price slashing is par for the course or a response to slumping sales as fewer people purchase new homes. Either way, if you're in the market for small appliances, storage solutions, landscaping supplies, or home decor, there are some seriously good deals available in stores or online right now.
Since Home Depot is offering spring deals on close to 7,600 items, we used extremely stringent criteria to sort through them. Spoiled for choice, our list contains only items that have an average 4.8-star rating or higher. While there are plenty of Home Depot items under $25 that are worth every penny, instead of focusing on price alone, we only considered items that are currently discounted from their regular price. From mattresses to vacuums, in many cases Home Depot's spring deals can save you hundreds of dollars. Last but not least, we read through thousands of real customer reviews about our final picks. We bypassed feedback given in response to promotional offerings in favor of free reviews that praised the quality, durability, and value of these must-have items.
Werner Fiberglass Step Ladder
According to over 6,000 Home Depot customers, there's plenty to love about the Werner Fiberglass Step Ladder even when it's full price. The slip-resistant footpads, weather-resistant material, and 300 pound weight capacity all get high praise. Although it's available in several different sizes, the 4, 6, and 8 foot heights are where you can get the best spring deal on this top-rated item. Currently priced between $94 and $179, you'll save between 14% to 20% on the ladder DIYers and professionals alike describe as sturdy and durable.
Frigidaire Over-The-Range Microwave in Stainless Steel
Refrigerators to ranges, Home Depot has over 1,000 select appliances that are currently discounted up to 40% off. The Frigidaire 1.8 Cu. Ft. Over-The-Range Microwave in Stainless Steel is one of the most affordable and highly rated finds among them. Regularly priced at $429, it's currently on sale for $388. Equipped with an odor-catching filter, zero-clearance door that works even in tight spaces, and bright LED lighting that helps you keep an eye on what's cooking, one reviewer said the affordable find "has proven to be a reliable kitchen companion."
Roborock Qrevo Pro Robotic Vacuum
How can you make the #1 most hated chore in the US less stressful? Outsource it to the Roborock Qrevo Pro 13. 4in Robotic Vacuum, a Home Depot bestseller that's currently 50% off. Over 200 Home Depot customers have given the $500 device a 5-star rating, with one explaining, "It's a total game changer. The vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning features work seamlessly, and it's made keeping my house clean so effortless, even with a pet. The app is super user-friendly and packed with useful features... Absolutely worth it!"
Gladiator Heavy-Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit
While some people might store just a few lightweight boxes in the garage, many of us know the struggle of finding an adequate storage solution for those boxes plus paint cans, propane tanks, jugs of water, and our heavy tools. According to over 4,000 Home Depot customers who've given it a five-star rating, the Gladiator 4-Tier Heavy Duty Welded Steel Shelving Unit is up to task. Regularly priced at $480, the corrosion-resistant unit is currently $384. "Strong and durable; I highly recommend this product," wrote one reviewer who echoed dozens of others.
Milwaukee Cordless Brushless Pruner Shears
If you'd rather design a garden than maintain one, investing in tools that help you get the job done faster is a smart approach. That's the idea behind the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Brushless Pruner Shears, a bestselling electric pruner capable of cutting branches up to 1 ¼ inches thick. Thanks to its $50 Home Depot spring deal discount, they're currently priced at $149. "The best money I've ever spent," raved one happy customer. "It is a great tool that is very well-built," wrote another. Nearly 550 other users give the powerful tool similarly high marks.
Mayne Fairfield Self-Watering Black Polyethylene Window Box
Once you've got those branches under control, according to hundreds of customers, it's easy to add curb appeal by installing a few Mayne Self-Watering Black Polyethylene Window Boxes. Available in several different colors and sizes, you'll get the best spring deal on the 36 by 11 inches version. The fade-resistant box with integrated overflow drainage and steel mounting brackets is currently $80, a 34% discount off its regular price of $120. "They are well made and absolutely beautiful," wrote one reviewer who summed up what nearly every other user had to say about this highly rated find.
Matte Black Hardwired Outdoor Wall Lantern Sconce
While it may involve a little more work than planting a few flowers, installing new outdoor lighting can brighten up your home. 100% of reviewers recommend the 1-Light Matte Black Hardwired Outdoor Wall Lantern Scones (2-Pack), which are currently on sale for $53 each. The clear tempered glass, modern shape, and weather-resistant finish make these pre-assembled scones both attractive and low-maintenance once installed on a porch or patio. Although you'll have to purchase light bulbs separately, reviewers describe them as a great value.
DR.Planzen Tall Faux Olive Tree
Fake plants in the home: evergreen solution or tacky embarrassment? No matter which side you take in the debate, Home Depot customers universally praise the DR.Planzen Artificial 8 ft. Olive Tree with 18 in. White Planter. Yes, it's big. It's also reportedly "so realistic" and "looks very real". You'll have to do a little assembly, adjust all 27 branches, and fluff 2,430 UV-resistant silk leaves to get there. However, the $85 discount makes purchasing this commercial-grade artificial plant surprisingly affordable.
Husky Waterproof Stackable Plastic Storage Containers
The Husky Professional Heavy-Duty Waterproof Stackable Plastic Storage Container (2-Pack) aren't the most deeply discounted find on our list, but the $60 to $62 sale prices combined with thousands of five-star reviews helped them make the cut. Available in red, green, or white, in either 12 or 20 gallon sizes, the containers hold up to 200 pounds securely thanks to a six-point latching lid and interior gasket that keeps dust and water out. "Buy these! Sturdy, easy to carry, and IP65 rated! Easy to see what's inside with clear lids and stackable..." recommended one satisfied customer.
The Windmill Air Purifier Max
According to the Allergy & Asthma Network, over 82 million people suffer from year-round allergies. Battling pollen, dander, or dust, hundreds of Home Depot customers recommend investing in The Windmill Air Purifier Max. Regularly priced at $400, the whisper-quiet device is currently on sale for $319. Along with medical-grade HEPA filters and laser-based air quality sensors, the small device connects to an app that lets you monitor your home's air quality. The sleek design also gets high praise, with one reviewer writing, "It fits right in with my decor & isn't an eyesore which is also a major plus!"
smart tiles Morocco Vinyl Peel and Stick Tile
There are practically infinite ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper, and it's way more affordable when you find a style you love on sale. Home Depot's spring deal on smart tiles Morocco Sefrou Vinyl Peel and Stick Tile 4-Pack takes 15% off. Available in black, gray, blue, or green, the glossy and durable material makes the $21 tile packs resistant to heat and humidity, so you can use them for kitchen and bathroom backsplashes. The product is highly recommended by hundreds of customers who have incorporated them into a variety of DIY projects.
Home Decorators Collection Elephant Woven Basket
Home Depot might not be the first place you think of for home decor, but the company carries several exclusive items you can buy online or have shipped to stores. The Home Decorators Collection Elephant Natural Woven Basket is among them. Available in white or natural colors, and ideal as a hamper or eye-catching blanket storage solution, the lidded basket is constructed from handwoven water hyacinth around a metal frame. Over 300 customers have given the size, function, and unique look a five-star rating. Currently 20% off, it's priced at $112.
Loloi Distressed Bohemian Printed Area Rug
Deeply discounted rugs are another home decor gem you can find among Home Depot's spring deals. Customers describe the Loloi Distressed Bohemian Printed Area Rugs as the perfect mix of affordability and style. Made from 100% printed polyester, one customer described the tradeoff by writing, "It does feel a bit plastic underfoot... not quite as soft as cotton fabric... Understandable for what it's made of. Overall nice look though and seems durable." Although not every size and colorway is on sale, some, like the $161 brick-colored 8.3 x 11.5 foot version, are currently 50% off.
Nexgrill Daytona 2-Burner Flat Top Griddle
Investing in the ultimate outdoor grilling setup doesn't make sense unless you're feeding a crowd. According to dozens of Home Depot customers who've given it a five-star rating, the Nexgrill Daytona 2-Burner Flat Top Portable Gas Grill is a well-built product that as one said is, "...super easy to put together, nice addition for just a couple." Despite its dainty size, the grill provides 326 square inches of cooking size (enough room for several burgers) and has 20,000 BTU of liquid propane fueled cooking power. Regularly priced at $149, it's currently on sale for $130.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Pacific Peace Mattress
The Sleep Foundation says over one-third of Americans aren't getting enough sleep. If a lumpy mattress is getting in the way of your rest, and you dream of getting a premium mattress at a discount, Home Depot has a spring deal for you. Regularly priced between $1,049 and $1,549 depending on size, the Serta Perfect Sleeper Pacific Peace Firm 12 inch Mattresses are currently 30% off. That means you can save hundreds on the highly-rated zoned support and breathable memory foam designs, which are backed by Serta's 10-year warranty.
Becky Cameron 100% Cotton All-Season Down Alternative Comforter/Duvet Insert
Speaking of a better night's sleep, one of Home Depot's best spring deals in May 2026 is the 40% discount on Becky Cameron 100% Cotton All-Season Down Alternative Comforter/Duvet Inserts. Available in twin, queen, and king sizes for $66 to $94, the 300 thread count brushed and washed cotton fabric gets extremely high praise from promotional and everyday customers alike. "I cannot express how soft and comfortable these are to sleep on," wrote one. "I never thought I would be buying linens from Home Depot but I'm so glad I did!," said another.
LNC Modern Black and Plated Brass Vanity Light
Nothing screams builder-grade louder than basic, boring bathroom lighting. Replacing a bathroom vanity light is easier than you think. Thanks to Home Depot's spring deal on the LNC Modern Black and Plated Brass Vanity Light, it's also relatively affordable. "It was very easy to install and the quality is very good," wrote one happy customer about the fully-dimmable fixture that comes with clear glass bell shades. Although it's available in two sizes, you'll get the best deal on the three-light, 25 inch version. Normally priced at $177, it's currently on sale for $129.