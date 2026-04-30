17 Home Depot Spring Deals To Check Out In May 2026

Is your tax refund burning a hole in your pocket? If you've been putting off a major home improvement project but finally have a little cash to spend, there are over a dozen spring deals to check out at Home Depot in May 2026. The company is already well known for its practically endless discount cycles, and it's hard to say if the current price slashing is par for the course or a response to slumping sales as fewer people purchase new homes. Either way, if you're in the market for small appliances, storage solutions, landscaping supplies, or home decor, there are some seriously good deals available in stores or online right now.

Since Home Depot is offering spring deals on close to 7,600 items, we used extremely stringent criteria to sort through them. Spoiled for choice, our list contains only items that have an average 4.8-star rating or higher. While there are plenty of Home Depot items under $25 that are worth every penny, instead of focusing on price alone, we only considered items that are currently discounted from their regular price. From mattresses to vacuums, in many cases Home Depot's spring deals can save you hundreds of dollars. Last but not least, we read through thousands of real customer reviews about our final picks. We bypassed feedback given in response to promotional offerings in favor of free reviews that praised the quality, durability, and value of these must-have items.