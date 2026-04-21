16 Home Depot Items Under $25 That Are Worth Every Penny, According To Reviews
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Completing a major deep clean or a DIY home improvement project may be among the joys of homeownership, but figuring out how to pay for all the tools and materials you need to get it done can be really tricky. Affordability is a major issue for many of us who want to keep our homes and yards well-maintained without breaking the bank. It can also be hard to justify investing in a new item or two when the cost of basic staples like cleaning products, paper goods, and everyday tools continues to rise. According to countless reviews, a trip to America's favorite home improvement store is worth it even if you're working with a tiny budget. From storage containers to solar lights, Home Depot has over a dozen items under $25 that are worth every penny.
While there are some common items to avoid buying at Home Depot, like appliances with complicated third-party warranties, others are a no-brainer. Lumber and area rugs are two higher-ticket items that get consistent praise from satisfied customers. But if you've only got a few dollars in your pocket, don't worry! There's still plenty on the shelves worth a look.
Vigoro Bagged Recycled Rubber Mulch
According to thousands of customers, choosing the best type of mulch for your project is easy at Home Depot. Reviews are overwhelmingly positive for Vigoro Recycled Rubber Mulch. Sold in $6 bags and available in brown, black, and red colorfast nuggets, the product provides cushioning in playgrounds and long-lasting landscaping impact. Unlike wood mulches, it doesn't attract ants or termites but still provides weed control. "The rubber mulch is easy to use, looks great ... and will last for many years if not forever," wrote one happy user.
Husky Heavy Duty Clean-Up Bags
Over 12,000 Home Depot customers have given the Husky 42-Gallon Heavy Duty Clean-Up Bags a five-star rating. The tear- and puncture-resistant bags are large and strong enough to hold construction debris, lawn clippings, or other items you're ready to toss. "These things are durable. You can feed them as much as you want and they will hold up," wrote one satisfied reviewer. From lining guinea pig cages to transporting masonry job waste, reviewers say the box of 32, which just squeaks under the $25 threshold, is an outstanding value for numerous jobs.
Green Gobbler Septic Tank Treatment Pods Drain Cleaner
It's surprisingly easy to take care of your septic tank once you know what you can and can't flush. According to hundreds of Home Depot customers, one item you should be tossing into your toilet is a Green Gobbler Septic Tank Treatment Pod. Sold in a 26-pack for $16, the monthly treatment contains enzyme-producing probiotics that break down organic materials that cause backups. "I have used this product for years and it is worth every penny," wrote one reviewer. Others said regular use has kept their septic systems problem-free for years.
HDX 27 Gal. Tough Storage Tote
When over 15,500 reviewers leave a five-star product rating, you know it's the real deal. Available in a wide range of colors and sizes, from a tiny 6.5-quart version for $3 to a 40-gallon size for $25, Home Depot's bestselling HDX Tough Storage Totes offer stackable lids, integrated zip-tie and padlock holes for security, and tie-down channels for transporting. "Purchased several of these and transferred everything from old cardboard boxes ... Now all my things are secure, protected from water, easily stacked to the ceiling, and easily accessed," wrote one satisfied customer.
Miracle-Gro Watering Can Singles All Purpose Water Soluble Plant Food
98% of Home Depot reviewers recommend Miracle-Gro Watering Can Singles All Purpose Water Soluble Plant Food. 1,100 customers who've given the $13 find a five-star rating appreciate the convenience of the pre-measured packets that are easy to tear open and pour into a simple watering can. Each box contains 24 of them, making it an affordable way to feed your plants. "Excellent idea for dispensing plant food. I used to buy the granules form and it was messy to measure," raved one happy gardener.
Milwaukee Hook and Pick Set
One of Home Depot's top-rated hand tools, the Milwaukee Hook and Pick Set gets high praise from users who appreciate the brand's commitment to durability. "Excellent quality, tips are strong and proper size. Handles are comfortable in my hand and the rubber grip ensures an excellent grip," wrote one satisfied customer. Each of the four tools in the $19 set features an all-metal core and a lifetime guarantee. It also comes with a storage tray that keeps the straight pick, offset hook, angled hook, and 90-degree hook secure when you're done using them.
Empire 7 in. Laser Etched Aluminum Rafter Square
Can you just grab a random piece of scrap wood to use as a straight edge? Yes. Should you? Probably not, especially if you're doing fine woodworking or projects where exact cuts and perfect squares really matter. Reviewers say those are the type of projects are where the Empire 7 in. Laser Etched Aluminum Rafter Square really shines. The $16 tool is laser-etched with precision measurement markings and a conversion table, making it useful for home improvement and craft projects alike. Customers love that it's lightweight and easy to read.
Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue
Speaking of woodworking, there's another bestselling Home Depot item that crafty customers can't get enough of. The Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue has almost 2,700 five-star reviews from customers who praise it as a reliable, versatile adhesive. It's available in 8 or 16-ounce bottles for $7.50 or $10, respectively. "This glue is the standard for a reason. This stuff just works super well as long as you follow the instructions," wrote one reviewer whose positive feedback echoed dozens of others.
KILZ Original Oil-Based Interior Primer Spray, Sealer, and Stain Blocker
KILZ Original Oil-Base Interior Primer Spray, Sealer, and Stain Blocker is another Home Depot bestseller that's a favorite for experienced DIYers. The $12 aerosol spray can contains the well-known stain-blocking formula that covers everything from water spots to pet stains on practically every surface you can think of. Over 4,000 customers give it a five-star rating, describing it as highly effective at covering stains when regular latex paint isn't cutting it. Several urged caution, mentioning that you should make sure the area where you're applying this product is well-ventilated.
3M ScotchBlue Multi-Surface Painter's Tape
Picking the right paint is one thing, but prep work is what really matters. Over 8,000 Home Depot customers have given the 3M ScotchBlue Original Multi-Surface Painter's Tape a five-star rating, calling it a reliable choice for crisp lines. Several appreciate how easy it is to apply and remove this tape, while others like the $7 rolls' versatility. "Not only have I used it for painting, but also for holding drop cloths in place and bundling random items. Great for more than just paint lines. Terrific product," wrote one happy customer.
smart tiles Metro Fiona Dark Green Vinyl Peel and Stick Tile
Adding a backsplash to your kitchen or bathroom can change the look of an entire room. But if you can't afford or aren't allowed to do anything permanent, hundreds of Home Depot customers suggest using smart tiles Metro Fiona Dark Green Vinyl Peel and Stick Tile instead. Sold in a four-pack for $20, the self-adhesive backing turns installing a small row of tiles into a quick DIY project. Reviewers love the tile's glossy finish, deep color, and elegant vibes.
Becky Cameron Luxury Ultra Soft 6 Piece Microfiber Twin Sheet Set
Home Depot probably isn't the first store that comes to mind when you're on the lookout for new bedsheets. However, according to nearly 4,000 customers, the Becky Cameron Luxury Ultra Soft 6 Piece Microfiber Twin Sheet Set is downright dreamy. The $24 find is available in a range of colors that reviewers call beautiful and vibrant. They also love the soft, machine-washable fabric and the deep pockets, which result in a perfect fit.
Hampton Bay Terrace Park Weather Resistant Outdoor Solar Path Lights
Adding beauty outside is also easy thanks to Home Depot's Hampton Bay Terrace Park Weather-Resistant Outdoor Solar Path Lights. Another top-rated product with over 1,000 five-star ratings, the $18 set of four comes with integrated LED lights and a rechargeable battery with up to eight hours of runtime when fully charged. Several customers who expected a flimsy design for the affordable price were delighted by the high quality and durability of their lights. Others were thrilled with the overall illumination level, especially along paths and patio edges at night.
Vintiquewise Seagrass Shelf Lined Basket
The Vintiquewise Seagrass Shelf Basket doesn't have as many reviews as the other products on our list, but all 20 Home Depot customers who have left feedback are extremely pleased with their purchase. Made from natural water hyacinth woven around a metal frame, and lined with a soft, machine-washable fabric, reviewers call the $18.31 baskets the perfect size and color, especially for the bathroom. "The quality is good and I love the way they look," according to one happy user. "I would definitely buy it again," wrote another.
Energizer MAX AA Batteries
Nothing is worse than running out of fresh batteries, and Home Depot has the lowest price we could find on a 36-Pack of Energizer MAX AA Batteries. Ringing up at $21.87, the bestselling batteries cost just $.61 each. Over 12,000 customers give the brand a five-star rating thanks to their dependability and long-lasting power, no matter what you're using them for. "Even with heavy use, the batteries hold up for a long time–they are absolutely worth it," wrote one satisfied user. "Always a go to at our house," said another.
HDX Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord
When batteries won't cut it, Home Depot customers depend on the HDX Light-Duty Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord. Available in black or white, the cord features molded plugs and reinforced blades, making it ideal for around the house. Available in 10 or 15-foot lengths for $12 or $13, respectively, reviewers use theirs for everything from firing up electric smokers and hanging string lights outside to adding a little extra length to plugs for lights and appliances. "Great cord at a great price = A super value!!," wrote one reviewer about the $13 find.
How We Selected These Products
Since the average Home Depot store stocks around 35,000 products, and the company's website offers more than a million, hunting out the best deals can be a serious challenge. To find them, we skipped the expensive power tools, appliances, custom doors, and windows that definitely fall under the "major purchase" category in favor of gardening, cleaning, and even decor items you might be surprised to find. Once we figured out which departments to wander, we narrowed our search to products with an overall 4.2-star rating or higher. Finally, we dug into thousands of reviews, skipping over promotional ones to find out what real customers really love about each of these affordable items.
If a product had more than one size or color combination, we noted that so you can pick the one that best fits your needs and aesthetic. A few of our picks are available in larger sizes or quantities for more than $25, which is worth keeping in mind if you're tackling an especially large project, need to store several items, or just want to keep a few extras on hand.