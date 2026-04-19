Farewell To Boring Kitchens And Bathrooms: The Tile Trend That's Taking Over

No one wants dated kitchen designs to put a damper on the busiest room in the house, and plaid tiles will make a bold addition to your floors and backsplashes. You don't need to stop there, though. Plaid tiles can also be used as a unique feature on kitchen islands, tabletops, and countertops, providing a playful pop that accompanies the colors and textures you already have in place. If you're toying with the peel-and-stick tile variety, don't be afraid to add it to shelving units, inside cabinetry, or in niches such as cubbies.

Plaid tiles work just as effectively when combatting outdated bathroom styles — they're perfect for flooring, backsplashes, and shower cubbies. Should you be up for a DIY, place some plaid tiles in a frame, accompany it with your favorite print, and hang it on the wall for a personal touch. Or, you can place the tiling around a statement mirror for a stunning result.

Regardless of the type of plaid you're working with, there are a few other tips you may want to keep in your back pocket. Consider where the plaid tiles will look good without overwhelming your space, and be sure to complement the colors that you're planning to use around the rest of the room. If you want to use your plaid to channel that nostalgic visit to grandma's, consider incorporating florals and wooden accents; for a more modern approach, you can pair your plaid with brass, leather, and metal accents.