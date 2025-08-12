5 Dated Kitchen Design Choices The Property Brothers Are Begging You To Ditch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that the Property Brothers are some of America's best-loved home design experts. In fact, their show "Property Brothers: Forever Home" reached more than 14.7 million total viewers in the first few months of its release, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. And, given their track record of offering design recommendations that are timeless, practical, and often cost-effective, it's hardly a surprise that their skills are perfect for keeping kitchens modern and up-to-date.

Many of us struggle with kitchen ideas and inspiration for a variety of reasons. The room gets a lot of traffic, so it needs to be practical. But it also often serves as a gathering place for friends and family, so you want it to be an attractive and comfortable space, too. Well, the Property Brothers can help with that! And we've rounded up some of the duo's best advice when it comes to getting rid of dated and old-fashioned designs in your kitchen. We even look at a range of helpful alternatives to help you transform your room into a stylish and trendy space.