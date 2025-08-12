5 Dated Kitchen Design Choices The Property Brothers Are Begging You To Ditch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that the Property Brothers are some of America's best-loved home design experts. In fact, their show "Property Brothers: Forever Home" reached more than 14.7 million total viewers in the first few months of its release, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. And, given their track record of offering design recommendations that are timeless, practical, and often cost-effective, it's hardly a surprise that their skills are perfect for keeping kitchens modern and up-to-date.
Many of us struggle with kitchen ideas and inspiration for a variety of reasons. The room gets a lot of traffic, so it needs to be practical. But it also often serves as a gathering place for friends and family, so you want it to be an attractive and comfortable space, too. Well, the Property Brothers can help with that! And we've rounded up some of the duo's best advice when it comes to getting rid of dated and old-fashioned designs in your kitchen. We even look at a range of helpful alternatives to help you transform your room into a stylish and trendy space.
Epoxy countertops
When your kitchen is feeling tired or dated, it can be tempting to opt for a seemingly simple DIY instead of a more permanent solution. That's why the trend of epoxy countertops has become so popular in the last few years as the cost of renovations has increased. However, the Property Brothers warn against using this solution — and with good reason! "Don't epoxy your countertops," the brothers commented in an Instagram reel for Good Housekeeping. "It doesn't last, and it starts to look even worse once it peels away."
So, although this option seems like a quick and easy fix, it can actually cost you more time and money in the long run when it begins to peel off your original countertop. Additionally, most epoxy options have a high-gloss finish which does not suit all kitchen styles and will likely cause the room to feel dated as soon as the trend is over. Epoxy also is prone to yellowing over time when exposed to sunlight, which can cause it to look older than it is. Instead, if you are looking to refresh your countertops, why not opt for an environmentally-friendly alternative like recycled glass or bamboo? These choices can help you update your look while also caring for the earth through your renovations.
Old appliances
Believe it or not, your used microwave, dented fridge, and stained coffee maker can actually have a huge effect on the overall look of your kitchen. In Season 7, Episode 19 of "Property Brothers: Forever Home," the pair explain that "upgraded and modern" appliances are a great way to bring your home into the 21st century, even though "your house may be historical". However, you may not always be in a position where you can change up your appliances to keep your kitchen looking modern and trendy. So, what can you do?
One way to make your current appliances look newer is by cleaning them regularly. By dealing with rust and food stains, your devices will appear fresher than if they were covered in grease and dirt. Another great option is to switch out the hardware. Some appliances like fridges actually have handles you can replace with relative ease. Changing out something as simple as a few drawer pulls and handles can do wonders for giving your kitchen a whole new look. So, why not opt for something trendy like these brass door pulls from Amazon to give your space a fun update?
Peninsulas
Another design feature that the Property Brothers see as a huge downside is the kitchen peninsula. Unlike kitchen islands that you want to gather 'round, peninsulas are only open on three sides, not four. This means that, while they do offer additional counter space, they can impede access to the kitchen and make it feel separate from the rest of the house. The Property Brothers expressed a particular dislike for this feature in Season 14, Episode 17 of Property Brothers, explaining that it "closes off the flow to the kitchen." In addition, these peninsulas were largely popular in the 1960s-1980s, meaning that their presence can make a room feel dated and out-of-touch with modern designs.
But what should you do if your kitchen already has a peninsula? One way to rework this space to make it more modern and practical is by adding seating. If you do not already have a couple of stools or chairs alongside your peninsula, this can be a great way to bring people into the space so that it doesn't feel quite as closed off. Additionally, you can select chairs with a trendy feel to help make the kitchen feel more up to date — like these neutral-toned bar chairs from Walmart, for example. A helpful alternative to having to tear out the whole peninsula is to give the cabinetry a fresh coat of paint. Refinishing with a lighter color can help improve the visual flow into the kitchen and make the peninsula feel like less of a barricade.
Cramped spaces
Many homeowners struggle with the common issue of having a small kitchen. And, according to the Property Brothers, this isn't just a hassle for when you're trying to cook dinner — it can actually cause your space to feel dated, too. One brother, Jonathan, explains in a video for HGTV that "today's family lifestyle just leans toward that open feel", so smaller kitchens feel less relevant and up-to-date.
But don't worry! If you have a smaller kitchen, you don't necessarily have to knock down a wall in order to make it feel modern and updated. Instead, there are plenty of ways to make your space feel bigger — and trendier, too. One option is to extend existing tile, or add in new tile, which goes all the way up to the ceiling. This helps draw the eye upward and makes the space feel taller and more open, particularly with light-colored tile. Mirrors are also a great way to enhance a space and make it feel larger than it is. By placing a mirror on one wall, the light within the room is reflected back, creating an overall sensation of volume. Finally, one of the easiest ways to make your kitchen feel larger and more modern is by reducing clutter. Clearing off your countertops can instantly make your space feel less erratic and sleeker than before.
Tile countertops
In Season 14, Episode 10 of Property Brothers, the duo toured a home filled with 1980s-style features that felt old and out-of-place. In particular, Jonathan pointed out that he is "not a fan of tile counters" because the grout in between soaks up bacteria and grime, resulting in a surface that is both unsightly and difficult to clean. And, in addition to their practical drawbacks, tile countertops were popular in the 1970s and 1980s, so having them in your kitchen can make it feel old-fashioned and dated.
So if you're interested in getting rid of your existing tile counters to give your kitchen a modern, updated feel, what surface should you opt for instead? Soapstone is a great option if you're looking for something that feels trendy and timeless at the same time. Why choose soapstone for your countertops? Well, it is heat-resistant, sturdy, and chemical-free, which means it is beneficial both for your home and for the environment. However, keep in mind that this stone requires frequent maintenance to keep it looking good. If you're hoping for something that needs a little less upkeep, though, quartz is another excellent alternative. This man-made stone is watertight, meaning that it doesn't stain and is easy to clean. In addition, it is a hard material that resists cracking or scratching, making it perfect for busy households.