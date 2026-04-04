No More Basic White Subway Tile In Bathrooms - Here's The Trend Taking Over In 2026
If you have the spring urge to redecorate your bathroom, the tiles on the floor or walls are a good place to start. White subway tiles can never be truly outdated — it'd be like saying that water is going out of style. They aren't bad, they're just a bit plain. Overall, home decor trends have been shifting toward more personalized and expressive designs, and there's no reason to leave your bathroom out. Take your bathroom from sterile to soothing by embracing this year's trend of nature-inspired color palettes.
Designers are pulling colors straight from nature for bathroom walls. Shades of green and brown are seeing increasing popularity, but even less earthy natural colors like watery blues, sunny yellows, and floral pinks are getting a turn in the spotlight. Tiling in these colors adds life to your bathroom, but they serve another function as well. "For me, the primary bathrooms should always be a sanctuary," Christine Ho, founder of Christine Ho Interiors, explained to The Spruce. "We use calming colors like sage green to blend in nature, which helps reduce stress and promotes a sense of well-being." If you want to create a spa-worthy bathroom on a budget, choosing calming green or blue tiles is an easy first step to take.
If you aren't feeling as colorful, adding nature-inspired colors to your walls can also come in the form of using natural materials. Tiles made from stone or unglazed clay add a more subtle natural tone to the room. "We're noticing a shift toward organic, earthy finishes like clay, terracotta, and natural stone, moving away from stark white tones," real estate agent Max Stokes told Forbes. Depending on the type of stone you choose, your walls could be solid or mottled in shades that include gray, reddish-brown, sandy yellow, pale pink, and bluish-black.
Making natural colors work in your bathroom
Nature-inspired colors include a wide range of shades and tones, so if you're feeling overwhelmed, a good place to start is by letting nature shape your palette. Picture your favorite hiking trail or look to your own garden for inspiration. Many places will have the same basic colors, but finding a specific place to draw from will help narrow down the precise shades. Do the trees on your favorite trail have lighter or darker bark? Are the leaves jewel-tone green or more muted? Those could be potential subway tile colors for your bathroom.
You can even use the proportions from the location to help refine the color palette. A deep forest is likely to be mostly brown and green, with only occasional hints of other colors. Comparatively, an open field is going to have a better view of the sky, so there would be more blue. You can mirror the positions directly, such as tiling the lower half of the wall green and the upper half blue. Alternatively, you can integrate them subtly by choosing mottled tiles, using the 2026 color capping trend to create a gradient, or forming a mosaic pattern.
If you want to keep it simple, consider picking a single tile color for your walls and extending the palette to the rest of the bathroom. "Try pairing brown walls with cream trim and doors, marble countertops with caramel brown veining, and unlacquered brass or nickel plumbing fixtures," Jessica Luna, owner and principal designer of JLL Interiors, suggested to Better Homes and Gardens. If you want green walls, consider these colors that go with green to help narrow down your palette. Perhaps mossy walls with a caramel tub and some floral pink accents will be a good fit for you, or you might prefer darker green walls with cream-colored accents.