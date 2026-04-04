No More Basic White Subway Tile In Bathrooms - Here's The Trend Taking Over In 2026

If you have the spring urge to redecorate your bathroom, the tiles on the floor or walls are a good place to start. White subway tiles can never be truly outdated — it'd be like saying that water is going out of style. They aren't bad, they're just a bit plain. Overall, home decor trends have been shifting toward more personalized and expressive designs, and there's no reason to leave your bathroom out. Take your bathroom from sterile to soothing by embracing this year's trend of nature-inspired color palettes.

Designers are pulling colors straight from nature for bathroom walls. Shades of green and brown are seeing increasing popularity, but even less earthy natural colors like watery blues, sunny yellows, and floral pinks are getting a turn in the spotlight. Tiling in these colors adds life to your bathroom, but they serve another function as well. "For me, the primary bathrooms should always be a sanctuary," Christine Ho, founder of Christine Ho Interiors, explained to The Spruce. "We use calming colors like sage green to blend in nature, which helps reduce stress and promotes a sense of well-being." If you want to create a spa-worthy bathroom on a budget, choosing calming green or blue tiles is an easy first step to take.

If you aren't feeling as colorful, adding nature-inspired colors to your walls can also come in the form of using natural materials. Tiles made from stone or unglazed clay add a more subtle natural tone to the room. "We're noticing a shift toward organic, earthy finishes like clay, terracotta, and natural stone, moving away from stark white tones," real estate agent Max Stokes told Forbes. Depending on the type of stone you choose, your walls could be solid or mottled in shades that include gray, reddish-brown, sandy yellow, pale pink, and bluish-black.