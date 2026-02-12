The 2026 Paint Trend That's Adding A Splash Of Style To Living Rooms Everywhere

In the past, people have embraced the color drenching paint trend, using one bold color for an entire room. But in 2026, color capping is the new paint craze that's giving a sophisticated and charming flair to living rooms everywhere. Several decor publications, including HGTV, and multiple designers are saying that color capping will be the living room paint trend of 2026, praising its luxurious look and versatile quality. Across social media, people are showing off the unique finish in their color-capped living rooms, embracing the use of multiple, similar shades.

Rather than having the walls and ceilings all one color like color drenching, the capping trend uses a few hues of the same tone to create a slight gradient. While a darker shade covers the ceiling and caps the top of your living room walls, lighter tones work their way down to the floor. This will make the ceiling feel higher, or the room feel bigger, depending on the space.

Helen Shaw, Benjamin Moore's director of marketing, explained the benefits of color capping to House Beautiful UK. "The next big paint trend, colour capping is a clever way to refresh your home and achieve a designer look with just a few tins of paint. By using paint in varying tones from the same colour family, you can completely transform the atmosphere and proportions of the room," she says. Choosing a ceiling paint color to heighten your decor and complement your living room walls can also create visual dimension.