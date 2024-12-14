Here's Why Your Bathroom Looks Outdated (& How To Fix It)

It's easy to see why bathrooms fall into disarray. When you're doing a home facelift, your first focus is going to be on the more exciting living spaces — the living room, the kitchen, and so on. And while it's easy to see why the bathroom falls pretty far down on your list of update priorities, it's also the room that, unfortunately, contains some of the most obvious and common giveaways of neglect.

Admittedly, bathroom trends move so fast that it's very easy to end up with a dingy space. Whether your bathroom problems have to do with rundown flooring, outdated color choices, or once-cool hardware that's no longer in its era, it can be difficult to determine what needs to be completely replaced, what needs a repair, and what can stay. The good news is that a lot of these changes are cosmetic and can be easily fixed with a simple home DIY and a little bit of elbow grease.

Now we know that living in a space means you grow accustomed to it, and that often blinds you to the issues. Indeed, not everything is quite so obviously outdated as a shag carpeted bathroom floor. So we are here to help you identify just what bathroom design trends are on their way out, and what you need to change if you want to bring your bathroom into 2024.