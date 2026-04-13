Ditch The Trends And Take Erin Napier's Advice Instead For A Timeless Kitchen

If there is one thing true about trends, it is that they come and go. There are kitchen features that are hot and trendy one minute, and then outdated and ready to be put to bed in the next. If anyone has experience with renovating dated kitchens, it's HGTV's Erin Napier. Traveling all around Laurel, Mississippi for her hit show "Home Town" Napier and her husband Ben transform old homes and kitchens into modern masterpieces whose designs are inspired by the personalities of the new owners. And for those who are trying to transform their kitchen into something timeless, Napier's advice is to ditch trends and look to history instead.

In an episode of "Erin'spired" focusing on designing kitchens, Napier said: "[When] choosing shapes for something like hardware, something that was popular in 1910 and is still popular today sounds pretty timeless. So find that shape or that color or that finish that you've seen in every decade, and use that."

The idea here is that you allow shapes and colors that have been popular in the past and have remained so for years to influence the design choices in your kitchen. Rather than hopping on board trends that are actually making your kitchens look dated, like flashy cabinet hardware or tile countertops, follow Napier's advice and use your own personal tastes to create a timeless look to your kitchen.