20 Perennials To Plant In March For A Color-Packed Spring Garden

March is the month when gardeners finally get to scratch the planting itch they've been having all winter. While the beginning of March is usually quite cold, by the middle and end of the month in many USDA climate zones, it is warm enough to get some plants in the ground. If you're working to establish your first garden, or are looking to add more to the garden you have, planting some sturdy perennials in March is an excellent way to ensure you get a color-packed spring garden year after year.

Different from annuals, which grow and die within the span of a single planting season, perennials are a collection of flowers, vegetables, trees, herbs, and shrubs that will return with vigor year after year. Perennials are great for setting up a low-maintenance, sustainable garden that will last a long time, improve the health of your soil, and bring a whole host of beneficial pollinators buzzing to your yard. And doing so in March allows your perennials to establish their roots so that they're ready to bloom come late spring and summer.

Whether you're interested in growing a number of different roses, attract butterflies with tall coneflowers, create vibrant ground cover with creeping thyme, or plan on going old school with classic daffodils, all of the following 20 perennials are guaranteed to bring amazing color to your garden season after season.