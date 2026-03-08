The Self-Seeding Flower That Effortlessly Turns Bare Garden Spots Into Colorful Blooms

With spring quickly approaching, gardeners across the country are hurrying to plant new flowers in their gardens. If you're tired of replanting each year, self-seeding plants are the way to go. They're often among the easiest flowers to grow from seed, since the seeds will germinate on their own with minimal help. Among the many self-seeding options, hollyhocks (Alcea rosea) are a favorite for many gardeners. Their vibrant flowers make for a gorgeous addition to most gardens, and their habit of self-seeding means they'll spread to cover any bare patches in your garden!

Hollyhock flowers bloom in a wide range of colors, from pastel pinks and yellows to bright reds and deep purples. These flowers tend to last a long time as well, appearing in June and typically lasting through August, so you can enjoy their colors all summer long. In addition to their lovely blossoms, hollyhocks are great tall plants that add height to a garden. Whether you want to grow them as a border along a tall fence or use them to fill space at the back of your flower beds, they're sure to attract attention. Their stems can grow up to 8 feet tall, with several flowers on a single plant. People aren't the only ones who love these plants, either! Butterflies, bees, and even hummingbirds are drawn to them.