12 Tall Perennial Plants To Add Height To Your Garden

It's easy to understand why gardeners choose to litter their plots with perennial plants. Different from annual plants, which have to be re-planted every year, perennials continue to bloom for several years. Perennials are a diverse group running the gamut from low-growing flowers and fruit bushes to tall grasses, trees, and shrubs. Apart from being more ergonomic to take care of, this taller class of perennials offers gardener's wonderful opportunities to add height to their gardens.

Without height, gardens can look somewhat static since everything is on the same level field. By adding height you can create a more visually appealing landscape while also improving the health of your garden. When strategically planted, tall perennials can maximize sunlight, improve airflow through the garden, attract pollinators, and save valuable horizontal space that can be used for planting shorter flowers and vegetables. So, the question is: What tall perennials should you be planting?

While trees and shrubs are certainly going to give you the most bang for your buck in terms of height, there are other types of perennials that can contribute by being more of a middle ground. The following 12 tall perennials range in height and are hardy across a number of USDA climate zones. Some can be planted in the ground, while others will work well in containers. Either way, all will do the job of adding vertical visual interest to your garden.