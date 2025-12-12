10 Flowers You Can Sow In The Winter For A Garden Bursting With Blooms Next Spring

As you're planning your spring garden, one of the first things you'll need to figure out is which plants you want to grow. You may want to consider growing 'Iron Butterfly,' the 2026 plant of the year, for example — but that won't be ready to bloom until summer. If you want your garden to burst into life right at the start of spring and stay vibrant all through the season, then your best bet is to plant flowers in winter that bloom from March through May.

Not all plants can be started in winter, unless you have a greenhouse or you're willing to dedicate a few of your sunniest windowsills to seedling starter pots. In general, you should avoid planting tropical plants or other cold-sensitive flowers in winter. The lower temperatures could slow their growth or even kill them, depending on the plant and your local climate. The plants that do benefit from being planted in winter are typically those that need cold temperatures in order to properly germinate and grow. Even these plants have their limits, though! If the plant isn't hardy in your USDA zone, wait for the weather to warm up or grow them in a container instead. You should also consider planting them in containers if there's already snow on the ground. Not only is this better for your plants, but it'll save you from having to dig through snow and frozen soil.