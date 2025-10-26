12 Shrubs And Flowers To Plant In October For A Showstopping Spring Garden Of Color

The best home gardens are the ones that deliver color in waves throughout each season. You want early spring color that helps you banish winter blues, popping bursts of bright, bold blossoms in summer, and a steady flow of rich, earthy tones in fall. Even in winter, there are some shrubs that can deliver stems that provide a subtle bit of brightness to banish the gloominess from too many gray days. By considering flowering windows when planting, including early risers and late bloomers, your landscape beds will never look bare or boring at any time of the year.

So, while you might not feel particularly inspired in autumn to go out and think of spring, this is actually the best time to do so. What to plant in the fall can feel daunting, but grab your garden gloves and start making some space because planning now for next year's color is easier than you think. October's warm soil gives shrubs the perfect head start for root growth before winter's chill. Cooler daytime temperatures help plants better hold onto moisture, reducing stress and preventing drought as they establish themselves. Just like these 12 perennials you can plant this fall for spectacular spring blooms, you can plant these 12 shrubs and flowers in October to amplify the spring show that wakes you out of your winter hibernation.