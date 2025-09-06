12 Gorgeous Perennials To Plant This Fall For Spectacular Spring Blooms

What a disappointment it can be to purchase flowers in bloom at the garden center in summer, only to see their blooms fade in the heat soon after you've planted them. By contrast, what delayed gratification it can be to plant in fall some discounted flowers that have already bloomed, then see them come to life the following spring. That's nature at work. Newly planted blooms are likely to shed their flowers as they prioritize growing their root system. Food comes first, after all, and roots provide it. You're working with nature when you plant perennials in the fall: They have a longer and cooler growing season to broaden their roots underground, then they will reward you in spring with a spring flurry of flowers. If you want spectacular spring blooms, fall is the time to plant perennials.

If you haven't made a garden map, now is a good time to start one. It's a key step in landscape design. You'll want to know where you've planted any bulbs last fall so that you don't dig them up or plant your perennials right over them. Nor do you want to dig up your perennials next fall when you plant bulbs, especially since some spring perennials die back by midsummer, making it harder to remember where you planted them. With a map in hand and a willingness to delay your pleasure, you're ready to head to the garden center.