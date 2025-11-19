11 Flowers To Start Growing In November For A Burst Of Colorful Winter Blooms

When it comes to planting flowers, we're mainly concerned with what will go into the ground for spring. After all, the spring season has a lot going for it. The weather is warmer, the ground is softer, and there's a lot more sunshine to go around. So, you might be surprised to find out that you can actually start growing certain types of flowers as late as November. Despite being on the cusp of winter, November is the perfect time of year to plant a wide variety of flowers that will guarantee you some bursts of color in the gray, waning days of late winter.

Depending on where you live, November can be either mild or cold. However, the ground doesn't tend to truly freeze until much later, which means you have time to plant some last minute flowers before it is too late. The temperature of the soil at this time is key, because it is cold enough to ensure that whatever you plant does not decide to bloom too early, but not so cold as to kill it during a freeze.

While some of the flowers on this list will bloom as early as February, they are not exceptionally hardy ones that can withstand consistently freezing temperatures. Instead, think of the following 13 flowers as ones that will usher in the arrival of spring, adding small dollops of color onto an otherwise bleak landscape.