The Best Time Of Year To Plant Tulips (& How Long Their Blooms Typically Last)

The tulip reigns supreme as the ultimate harbinger of spring. You awaken one late winter day expecting to gaze once again upon a frozen terrain, but you spy a leafy hint of green. Could it be? A sign of hope for warmer and more colorful days to come!

To achieve this late winter miracle, you'll need to plan ahead. If the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, then the best time to plant a tulip bulb is usually about four to five months before this fateful day. However, exactly when to purchase and plant your tulip bulbs can vary substantially depending on your climate zone. If you don't know what your USDA plant hardiness zone is, you can identify it with your zip code via the helpful 2023 USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Once you have this piece of information, you can double-check it with your bulb supplier to know exactly when to plant.

In northern climes, this is typically in September or October, or when there's a certain pumpkin-spiciness in the air. However, if you live farther south, you can plant bulbs much later and sometimes even all the way up to winter as long as the soil is still soft enough. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, all of these guidelines roughly translate to six to eight weeks before the ground freezes or when temperatures dip into the 40s at night. Again, these are general guidelines and your climate zone will more specifically dictate the best planting time.

