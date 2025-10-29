Meet The 2026 Plant Of The Year — It Could Transform Your Garden
The Garden Club of America is a national nonprofit organization that chooses a native North American plant to receive the Freeman Horticulture Medal for plant of the year. Previous winners have included the chestnut oak in 2025 and the passionflower for 2024. On September 24, 2025, the CGA named 'Iron Butterfly' (Vernonia lettermannii) as the winner for 2026.
A cultivar of the broader ironweed family of plants, 'Iron Butterfly' is a rare plant to come across in the wild. It grows in bushy mounds and spreads very easily, making it exceptionally beneficial for erosion control on hillsides. The foliage is a deep green with a smooth leaf. The blooms, meanwhile, are trumpet-shaped petals that emerge from a central eye. Bright violet in color, 'Iron Butterfly' flowers stand out vibrantly against the plant's dark green foliage.
Another benefit of the plant, which the CGA particularly prized, is its drought tolerance. This makes 'Iron Butterfly' a great choice of water-wise plant, which is useful if your garden experiences long periods between rains, or if your community implements water bans during droughts. 'Iron Butterfly' can be grown in USDA hardiness zones 4 through 9, meaning that it has strong resilience to both cold and heat. It's also highly tolerant of poor soil, making it an excellent option for first time growers working to improve their gardens.
How to plant and care for 'Iron Butterfly'
In terms of planting, 'Iron Butterfly' plants should be spaced about 3 feet apart to accommodate their spread. They will work in direct or partial sun environments, growing to a height of about 2 to 3 feet. Their purple blooms arrive between July and August and will last well into the fall. More than just visual appeal, these blooms can transform your garden in a long-lasting way.
You see, one of the reasons this ironweed cultivar is called 'Iron Butterfly' is because it is one of those perennial plants that butterflies absolutely adore. The longevity of the plant's bloom means that it also attracts monarch butterflies, who tend to be looking for fuel as they make their yearly southern migration. So, if you plant 'Iron Butterfly' in your yard, you could help your garden become an important stopping point for the monarch, whose presence will make your garden look all the more beautiful.
Encouraging pollinators in your garden could also improve the health of your yard. Pollinators are an essential part of most plants' lives, as they transport the pollen necessary for cross pollination and future growth to occur — and 'Iron Butterfly' is one of the many plants that will help them do their job. Your garden will be healthier for it.