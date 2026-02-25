Joanna Gaines' Cozy Spin On Window Treatments Adds Privacy And Warmth To Any Space
A big question to ask when remodeling your home is: What do you do about your windows? If you leave them bare, you won't have any privacy, but covering them in heavy drapery may darken the room too much. This is a classic dilemma, yet it's one that HGTV star Joanna Gaines has an answer to, albeit with a cozy spin of her own.
In "The Mountain House" episode in Season 5 of Gaines' hit show "Fixer Upper," Gaines transformed a living room space by treating the windows with a combination of wooden Roman shades and airy curtains. Writing about the episode on her Magnolia blog, Gaines says: "This layered look brings extra warmth and texture to this living room and makes it feel more complete."
The Roman shades used here are different from the more ornate tulip shades, a once-popular window treatment that no one uses anymore. They are a clean-lined modern design in a natural wooden material with a grain and hue that brings that additional farmhouse warmth to the room. The Roman shades can also be closed for privacy. Alternatively, if light and privacy are both wanted, the airy white curtains could be drawn while the shades remain open. It's a different combination that nevertheless works to create a space that is simultaneously inviting and intimate. And, like so many other stunning Gaines window treatments, this one can work in any space.
How to make Roman shades and curtains work together
There is a reason Roman shades still reign supreme in homes today. The versatile and attractive natural types that Gaines often uses are made from bamboo, wood, or jute in a simple style to hang flat on the window. A more visually appealing and upscale fabric option would be the hobbled Roman, which showcases its cascading folds even when pulled down.
Then, there is the question of the curtains. It may seem a little odd to add another layer of window treatment on top of one as effective as Roman shades. However, both hobbled and flat Roman shades pair well with curtains. Owing to their waterfall folds, hobbled shades work with more elaborate curtains. Flat shades, on the other hand, are often best paired with minimalist curtains, similar to what Gaines achieved with the Mountain House.
You don't need to look outside the HGTV family for how to style lighter curtains. "Home Town" host Erin Napier uses simple linen drop cloths as a budget curtain hack to great effect, and they can work perfectly in this pairing situation as well. Gaines uses lighter neutral fabrics to pair well with the wood tones of the Roman shades and provide privacy without sacrificing on light and coziness. You can consider different thicknesses between the shades and the curtains to get the ideal amount of light allowance. It's also important to hang your curtain hardware at least 4 to 6 inches above the window so as not to visually interfere with the Roman shades.