Joanna Gaines' Cozy Spin On Window Treatments Adds Privacy And Warmth To Any Space

A big question to ask when remodeling your home is: What do you do about your windows? If you leave them bare, you won't have any privacy, but covering them in heavy drapery may darken the room too much. This is a classic dilemma, yet it's one that HGTV star Joanna Gaines has an answer to, albeit with a cozy spin of her own.

In "The Mountain House" episode in Season 5 of Gaines' hit show "Fixer Upper," Gaines transformed a living room space by treating the windows with a combination of wooden Roman shades and airy curtains. Writing about the episode on her Magnolia blog, Gaines says: "This layered look brings extra warmth and texture to this living room and makes it feel more complete."

The Roman shades used here are different from the more ornate tulip shades, a once-popular window treatment that no one uses anymore. They are a clean-lined modern design in a natural wooden material with a grain and hue that brings that additional farmhouse warmth to the room. The Roman shades can also be closed for privacy. Alternatively, if light and privacy are both wanted, the airy white curtains could be drawn while the shades remain open. It's a different combination that nevertheless works to create a space that is simultaneously inviting and intimate. And, like so many other stunning Gaines window treatments, this one can work in any space.