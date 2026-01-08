Joanna Gaines Shows How To Make Any Window Stunning—no Curtains Or Blinds Needed

When it comes to window treatments, more isn't always better. Sometimes, curtains feel too heavy, blinds feel too busy, and even sheer panels can clutter a space that's meant to feel open and light. That's especially true when a window already acts as a design feature or looks out onto a peaceful, private view. In those moments, the smartest choice might be to skip traditional window coverings altogether and let the architecture do the talking to maximize the impact of a window. HGTV's Joanna Gaines proves just how powerful that approach can be, using a bold tiled accent wall around windows to turn a simple nook into a bright, eye-catching focal point without a single curtain in sight.

In Gaines' mini renovation of a breakfast nook, shared on her Instagram, she uses tile to frame and elevate the space's best feature: two walls of charming, wood-framed windows. Gaines and her team wrapped the windows in a rectangular tile accent wall laid in a subtle checkered pattern, a move that visually stretches the ceiling and makes the cozy corner feel taller and more open.

Instead of using traditional grout, she installed the tiles using a dry-stack method, giving the wall an artisanal, hand-crafted feel that reads more like a statement feature than a typical kitchen backsplash. The soft white and warm gold tones of the tile echo the adjacent dining room wallpaper, creating a sense of flow, while custom copper-and-wood shelving and a delicate pendant light add warmth and balance.