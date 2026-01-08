Joanna Gaines Shows How To Make Any Window Stunning—no Curtains Or Blinds Needed
When it comes to window treatments, more isn't always better. Sometimes, curtains feel too heavy, blinds feel too busy, and even sheer panels can clutter a space that's meant to feel open and light. That's especially true when a window already acts as a design feature or looks out onto a peaceful, private view. In those moments, the smartest choice might be to skip traditional window coverings altogether and let the architecture do the talking to maximize the impact of a window. HGTV's Joanna Gaines proves just how powerful that approach can be, using a bold tiled accent wall around windows to turn a simple nook into a bright, eye-catching focal point without a single curtain in sight.
In Gaines' mini renovation of a breakfast nook, shared on her Instagram, she uses tile to frame and elevate the space's best feature: two walls of charming, wood-framed windows. Gaines and her team wrapped the windows in a rectangular tile accent wall laid in a subtle checkered pattern, a move that visually stretches the ceiling and makes the cozy corner feel taller and more open.
Instead of using traditional grout, she installed the tiles using a dry-stack method, giving the wall an artisanal, hand-crafted feel that reads more like a statement feature than a typical kitchen backsplash. The soft white and warm gold tones of the tile echo the adjacent dining room wallpaper, creating a sense of flow, while custom copper-and-wood shelving and a delicate pendant light add warmth and balance.
Considerations when using tile as an accent
On Facebook, Gaines' post on this mini renovation to create a sweeter kitchen nook received mixed reviews. Many liked the cozy nook, especially the tile. "The stacked tile wall is my favorite part," one commenter shared. Others felt like the tile was too much of a commitment, suggesting wallpaper as an alternative. "Tile is a pretty permanent commitment, whereas wallpaper can be easily replaced when one tires of it and for less money," another commenter suggested.
A tiled accent wall can typically run from about $5 to more than $45 per square foot for materials, depending on the type of tile you choose. If you're not doing it yourself, installation costs add to that. While going the DIY route can bring prices down, tile is considered a moderate-difficulty project, especially when you're working with intricate designs, tricky layouts, or specialty materials. You can make things easier by opting for large-format tiles or a simple grid pattern, though many tiles still need precise cuts, which often means using tools like a wet saw.
To bring costs and complexity down, consider peel-and-stick tiles. You only need an X-Acto knife or strong scissors to cut them to fit. People love them because they're an easy, budget-friendly way to refresh a space without committing to anything permanent. Plus, today's options look like real marble, wood, and even textured tile, and the adhesives are strong enough to hold up in modern homes.