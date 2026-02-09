HGTV Star Erin Napier's Budget Curtain Hack Comes With Big Savings

Curtains may not be the trendiest home design going into 2026, but they're not going out of style completely. That said, curtains aren't the cheapest home upgrades you can make. Depending on style, material, the size of your windows, and how many you want to cover, you could easily spend several hundred dollars outfitting your home with curtains. Thankfully, HGTV star and budget design guru Erin Napier has a budget curtain hack that comes with big savings: drop cloths.

In the pilot episode of "Home Town", Napier utilized hardware store drop cloths, the same kind professional painters use to protect flooring, as an alternative to regular curtains. Writing for her Laurel Mercantile blog, Napier stated that she would have loved to use Restoration Hardware's army duck cloth curtains in white, but at $120 (in 2016 dollars) per curtain panel, that wasn't feasible. Instead, Napier improvised.

"You know what's also made out of cotton duck and costs $10 for a 9 x 12 piece? Drop cloth," she wrote. Adjusted for inflation, that same drop cloth costs around $25, but it is still a lot cheaper than duck cloth, satin, or linen curtain panels. Similar to Napier's unexpected use of old candlesticks as the base of a bird bath, using a drop cloth for curtains showcases her ability to creatively thrift affordable items into tasteful home design elements. What's even better? You can too.