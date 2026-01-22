Ben And Erin Napier Use This Unexpected Item To Make Charming DIY Birdbaths
Ben and Erin Napier outdid themselves with this one. Back in May 2017, the "Home Town" couple appeared on "Today" pitching the simplest home decor project since someone discovered that not hammering a nail all the way in makes a coat hook. Today's project really is for the birds: a DIY birdbath, to be exact.
Birdbaths have a lot going for them. They help birds stay hydrated, cool, and clean, they attract birds to your yard, and you're repaid in the form of free pest control for your plants. But what's most helpful about a DIY birdbath is that it helps you dispose of unwanted, otherwise unusable stuff. In the case of the Napiers' crafty bath, the detritus in question includes a pot lid and a candlestick — not the candle itself, but its holder; the thing Colonel Mustard beans Professor Plum with in the library.
Professor Plum could have used that pot lid as a shield, but we're going to be removing its knob and gluing it upside-down to the top of the candlestick. A good coat of spray paint later, and you're well on your way to poisoning the birds with whatever's in that spray paint. Or, wait, here's another idea: Paint your new birdbath with a non-toxic, waterproof exterior paint and seal it with something that won't leach into the water. For more guidance, check out our guide to choosing paint to use on birdbaths.
Other ways to make a DIY birdbath
This is a great project, but we foresee some complications. The most likely issue is that you might not have a spare pot lid or candlestick lying around. Or, your pot lids might not hold 1 to 2 inches of water, which is the recommended amount for birdbaths. Luckily, almost anything you can glue down will do — a Bundt cake pan, a layer cake pan, or the top of one of those plastic cake carriers will all work. Alternatively, you can try a terracotta pot saucer, a punch bowl, or an old pie plate. Think out of the box: How about a big fish pan (remember your paella phase?), one of those old glass serving trays for deviled eggs, or a disc harrow blade?
Replacing the candlestick is trickier. That said, it's possible to make an adorable birdbath from simple objects like an upended tomato cage, so you clearly do have some options. For example, try thinking in the box — as in, you could just make your stand out of a box. You could also use an old ladder, a tree stump, or one of the cinder blocks from under your neighbor's project Corvette. If you're determined to stay in the realm of the traditional candlestick, you can try making a birdbath from a thrift store vase, the base of a wrought iron stool, a floor lamp, a regular lamp, a telephone table, or even the whole telephone booth ... but that, of course, is taking us back into the box again.