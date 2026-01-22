Ben And Erin Napier Use This Unexpected Item To Make Charming DIY Birdbaths

Ben and Erin Napier outdid themselves with this one. Back in May 2017, the "Home Town" couple appeared on "Today" pitching the simplest home decor project since someone discovered that not hammering a nail all the way in makes a coat hook. Today's project really is for the birds: a DIY birdbath, to be exact.

Birdbaths have a lot going for them. They help birds stay hydrated, cool, and clean, they attract birds to your yard, and you're repaid in the form of free pest control for your plants. But what's most helpful about a DIY birdbath is that it helps you dispose of unwanted, otherwise unusable stuff. In the case of the Napiers' crafty bath, the detritus in question includes a pot lid and a candlestick — not the candle itself, but its holder; the thing Colonel Mustard beans Professor Plum with in the library.

Professor Plum could have used that pot lid as a shield, but we're going to be removing its knob and gluing it upside-down to the top of the candlestick. A good coat of spray paint later, and you're well on your way to poisoning the birds with whatever's in that spray paint. Or, wait, here's another idea: Paint your new birdbath with a non-toxic, waterproof exterior paint and seal it with something that won't leach into the water. For more guidance, check out our guide to choosing paint to use on birdbaths.