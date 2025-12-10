Transform Thrift Store Vases Into A Gorgeous Bird Bath With A Vintage Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A bird bath is an oasis for neighborhood birds, especially when nature's water sources run dry or freeze over. Birds need clean, shallow water for both drinking and bathing, essential for keeping feathers in top condition and staying hydrated through every season. In fact, a well-placed bird bath can be a lifeline in summer droughts and winter freezes, when even puddles disappear and streams turn to ice.​ It's also part of creating a bird-friendly garden at home. When you don't want to spend money on expensive stone bird baths or settle for a cheap option that doesn't feel like it's going to last, you can create something elegant and sturdy with just a few thrift store vases.

Instagram's @sobrighthome tried this out with three glass vases, one glass bowl and one glass platter. She used epoxy to glue the pieces together, paying $14 for the thrifted glass and $16 for the epoxy. On Instagram, @sunrisevalleyfarm.co also tried this craft using E6000 adhesive to piece together a glass base, a top, and a middle she found at the thrift store for $10. The E6000 costs another $10 from Amazon. She added some stones in the center for birds to perch on and set it up in her courtyard.