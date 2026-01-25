Say Goodbye To Curtains: In 2026, This Clean & Contemporary Alternative Is Taking Over

Window treatments might seem like one of your smallest concerns when designing a room, but experts have opined for years about how crucial this feature is. Make the wrong choice, and it can throw off the vibe of the whole space. Plus, your window treatment needs to not only look good but also function well, as lighting is crucial for aesthetics. Curtains have typically been a number one choice for window treatments, but with the start of 2026, trends are showing that curtains are falling off the top spot and shades are taking over. It's not just any style of shades, though. It's specifically cordless options that are on the rise.

Experts like Sarah Trop, owner and principal designer of FunCycled, note how sleeker, modernized shades with no cords have been much more popular as of late. "Motorized shades and drapery tracks offer convenience, energy efficiency, and improved child safety," Sarah said when speaking to the publication Martha Stewart. Market trends are showing that homeowners are increasingly prioritizing smart and automatic window treatments (per Custom Market Insights). Plus, if you hop over onto social media, you'll see much of the same. For example, one Instagrammer commented on a pair of Hunter Douglas shades shared by @arvinolano, saying, "Omg! I'm obsessed with this! Innovative. Elevated. Luxurious." We've got to say, we quite agree. These cordless shades are certainly heavy contenders as the most trendy window treatment ideas to try if you're over basic curtains.