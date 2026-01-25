Say Goodbye To Curtains: In 2026, This Clean & Contemporary Alternative Is Taking Over
Window treatments might seem like one of your smallest concerns when designing a room, but experts have opined for years about how crucial this feature is. Make the wrong choice, and it can throw off the vibe of the whole space. Plus, your window treatment needs to not only look good but also function well, as lighting is crucial for aesthetics. Curtains have typically been a number one choice for window treatments, but with the start of 2026, trends are showing that curtains are falling off the top spot and shades are taking over. It's not just any style of shades, though. It's specifically cordless options that are on the rise.
Experts like Sarah Trop, owner and principal designer of FunCycled, note how sleeker, modernized shades with no cords have been much more popular as of late. "Motorized shades and drapery tracks offer convenience, energy efficiency, and improved child safety," Sarah said when speaking to the publication Martha Stewart. Market trends are showing that homeowners are increasingly prioritizing smart and automatic window treatments (per Custom Market Insights). Plus, if you hop over onto social media, you'll see much of the same. For example, one Instagrammer commented on a pair of Hunter Douglas shades shared by @arvinolano, saying, "Omg! I'm obsessed with this! Innovative. Elevated. Luxurious." We've got to say, we quite agree. These cordless shades are certainly heavy contenders as the most trendy window treatment ideas to try if you're over basic curtains.
Cordless window treatments offer both aesthetics and function
Finding the right window treatment is a crucial decision that should take into account both style and function. Afterall, the right shades can improve your quality of life, according to an interior designer. The ideal window treatment will both complement and enhance the room's overall aesthetic, as well as have an efficient design. Though curtains have long been beloved as luxurious and dramatic window coverings, cordless blinds and shades are a fresh alternative that can still elevate a space while modernizing your window treatment's function.
Don't think your choices with cordless window treatments are limited. You can get shades and blinds with either wands or internal motor systems, so they don't rely on dangling cords that can easily tangle and pose a real safety hazard for children in the home. There are even smart options available that can sync with your Alexa for voice activation or be controlled by apps on your smartphone. In a world where smart homes are increasing in popularity and availability, these types of cordless window treatments fit right in.
Cordless options can be found in a variety of different styles, like cellular, which are top-notch for some added insulation, or blackout styles for excellent control over your lighting. They are also available as roman shades, perfect for some added softness, or faux wood to tie into a biophilic design. Whatever your preferred style, these types of window shades and blinds will add the perfect finishing touch to your interior decor.