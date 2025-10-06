The Once-Popular Window Treatment No One Uses Anymore (And The Chic Replacements)

When it comes to window treatments, there are so many incredible options to choose from, depending on the functionality you need and your personal design style. While clean Roman shades and modern simple-pleated draperies tend to dominate trends at the moment, this certainly doesn't mean that everyone is looking for a totally streamlined, straight-lined look. For those whose heart belongs to triple pleats and impossibly full, rippling panels, there's a certain magic to these epically draped beauties. However, there is one window treatment style that, despite its prior standing as the picture of elegance, now makes a room look outdated rather than opulent: the tulip shade.

A tulip shade is a type of Roman shade with two tailored stacks of folded pleats and a generous swag at the bottom, a rounded, flowy look. The problem is that overly fussy, swagged drapery has gone out of fashion, with fewer people interested in heavy, ornate window treatments that visually weigh down the space and more gravitating toward airy, lighter folds. What draws people to tulip shades is the romantic quality they bring with their soft lines, imperfect curves, and lush fabric folds. There is absolutely nothing harsh about them; every line flowing elegantly into the next for a feminine and stately appeal.

While these all might sound like positive adjectives I'm using to describe them, the overall style of tulip shades is undeniably stuck in the past. So how can you achieve a similar romanticized look without all of the elaborate, frilly swagging? As an interior designer, I can tell you that the answer lies in both the quality of the fabric's draping capabilities and choosing a relaxed, flowing aesthetic with the same effortlessly luxurious qualities as the original tulip shades.