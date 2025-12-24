19 Genius Winter Pool Noodle Hacks You Should Be Using For Yourself

When the words "pool noodle" are bandied about in conversation, you likely expect an invitation to a summer pool party to follow. Seldom do you expect to find that conversation veering into the territory of winter. And yet, surprisingly enough, pool noodles are one of the most versatile materials you can have on hand for winter.

As it turns out, there are tons of awesome pool noodle hacks that can help you make it through the winter. If you're looking to keep your pipes from freezing, protecting your car's windshield wiper blades from ice, or making a more ergonomic handle for your snow shovel, you can achieve all of that with the use of a few pool noodles. And it's not just practical hacks you can use them for. You can also utilize them to create some really festive decorations, like garlands and Christmas wreaths, to have around the house.

In addition to them being a jack-of-all-trades in terms of wintertime hacks, pool noodles are also incredibly inexpensive. You can easily find them for a few bucks at local budget stores, making them an excellent return on investment for what they are able to achieve with them. If you've got a stash of pool noodles in the shed or want to run to Dollar Tree to buy a bunch, here are 20 pool noodle hacks that will help make winter a little easier.