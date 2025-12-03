Winterize Your Outdoor Faucet With A Surprising Pool Noodle Hack

There are a lot of things to take into consideration when winterizing your house. Not only do you need to think about how to keep you and your family warm through the colder months, but you need to make sure that your outdoor appliances and home attachments are ready too. This is especially true with your outdoor water faucets. Failing to properly winterize these could lead to some larger-scale plumbing disasters. Fortunately, a simple pool noodle can be an absolute game changing hack for your faucet winterization.

An outdoor faucet needs to be properly drained and shut off before winter arrives. If you don't do this, the water will freeze inside the pipes. This will compromise the outdoor faucet, but it can also lead to more widespread plumbing damage in your house. If you have older piping made out of copper or other metal, ice can easily expand and crack the metal, causing leaks that could be costly to repair.

So, how can a pool noodle prevent this from happening? Well, just like using them as a draft stopper for your door, you can utilize a pool noodle as a seasonal insulator for your outdoor faucet. This can come in handy, especially if you either forgot to turn off the water or need the faucet for outdoor winter tasks, such as feeding animals.