This Easy Pool Noodle Trick Can Help Keep Your Home Warm All Winter Long

Drafts that let in outdoor air may make your home uncomfortably chilly during winter, especially if you live where frigid temperatures are common. They may also convince you to turn up the thermostat since drafts can counteract up to 30% of the heat from the house's HVAC system and other energy sources. Fixing gaps between front doors and jambs is a good first step for addressing drafts. While you're at it, add an extra layer of cold-air protection to the bottoms of drafty doors. A winter draft stopper made with everyone's favorite versatile summer toy — a foam pool noodle — can do the trick.

A draft stopper is likely to reduce your heating bills by preventing cold air from entering the house and warm air from rushing out. This isn't the only way it can help your budget, though. If you make this handy tool from items you already have on hand, it becomes an eco-friendly way to conserve heat and money. You'll avoid buying a brand-new model while diverting valuable materials from landfills. Pair a pool noodle with a spare pillowcase to DIY a draft stopper for next to nothing.

Fashioning your own draft stopper also lets you tailor its length to the width of your door, which creates a tight seal. Before you get to crafting, round up a measuring tape, a marker, and a cutting tool to help you make noodle sections that are just the right size for the door you'd like to draft-proof. Also grab safety pins, fabric-friendly glue, or an upholstery stapler for tacking down extra material so it doesn't bunch up when you open and shut the door.