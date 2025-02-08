Eco-Friendly Heating Tips To Save Money During Winter

No matter where you live, at some point, you'll find yourself in a cold snap. Of course, "cold" is a relative term depending on your climate, but when cold weather hits, you'll want to stay as warm as possible without breaking the bank. There are several steps you can take to make sure that you're saving energy and money when the degrees plummet. An obvious solution would be to turn down your thermostat ... but you also want to be comfortable. Nobody wants to bundle up in layers and still see their frosty breath while trying to relax inside.

Instead, with a few smart choices, you can stay toasty all winter long. Home heating experts will tell you that one way to stay warm indoors while also saving money is to not only have an efficient and well-maintained HVAC system, but also to buy a smart thermostat. You've probably heard of Google Nest, Ecobee, or other brands that sell smart sensors to monitor room temperatures and self-adjust accordingly. Over time, these could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars, easily paying for themselves. A public policy research group did a study of smart thermostat users in 2018, and found an almost 10% savings in heating costs.

Depending on where you live, that could add up to big savings in just one year. For the best results, it's recommended to leave your thermostat between 68 and 72 degrees in the winter months and set those temperatures back a few degrees when you know you won't be home. It's never advised to turn the system off completely because huge temperature swings could overwork your system.