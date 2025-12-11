Use A Pool Noodle To Create A Cozy Winter Wonderland Centerpiece

One of the best parts about any winter holiday is the gathering of loved ones around the table to share a meal and make memories. If you're hosting, then you know that creating a festive, cozy mood is key to making guests feel welcome, warm, and in the holiday spirit. A decorative seasonal tablescape helps to do exactly that. The table's centerpiece is the pièce de résistance, as it anchors the design of the table while also showing off your home's hygge holiday vibes.

Thankfully, you don't need to spend a fortune to get a centerpiece that packs a punch. In fact, @littlepettittpad shared on TikTok how they essentially treated an elongated pool noodle loop as a floral foam foundation for a beautiful DIY seasonal table centerpiece. By elevating the pool noodle on overturned wine glasses and then covering the foam loop with an assortment of decorative winter accents — evergreen boughs, white florals, clusters of ornaments, and candles — the TikTok creator crafted a lovely centerpiece with some serious wow factor.

Why a pool noodle? Well, when you break down said noodle to its simplest form, it's just a flexible foam tube, not unlike a dry floral foam or styrofoam foundation typically used for arrangements. The difference is that a pool noodle is only a few bucks at most, if you don't already have one collecting dust in your garage. You'll ideally want one that is similar to the color of your arrangement, so it blends in better. Now, grab your favorite floral or greenery picks, three stemmed wine glasses, and three battery-operated pillar candles, and let's craft a cozy winter wonderland centerpiece that'll dazzle your holiday visitors.