Decorate Your Home For The Winter Naturally With Greenery
As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, bringing greenery into your home is a simple and beautiful way to infuse your space with warmth and life throughout the winter months. When the world outside feels bare and dormant, fresh greenery offers a refreshing contrast, filling your home with vibrant colors and textures.
Fragrant garlands on mantels, lush wreaths on doors, and centerpieces on tables bring warmth and life to every corner of your home. Best of all, wintry greenery decor isn't just for the holiday season — it works well into the colder months, adding charm and comfort to your home long after the festivities have ended. Unlike traditional holiday decorating with items that are often packed away by mid-January, greenery can stick around for the entire winter season. Just remove any decorations that scream "Christmas."
Common choices include fir and pine, both ideal evergreen conifer choices for garlands because they have strong and sturdy branches, which make them last throughout (and after) the holiday months. Eucalyptus, boxwood, and cedar are great options for indoor decor and can be used on wreaths and tablescapes. To bring some color to your home, also consider juniper berries for a subtle blue contrast or holly for a pop of red. Mistletoe is gorgeous even after the holidays are over, and can hang from the ceiling or be part of a centerpiece display.
Options for decorating your home with natural greenery
There are so many options for decorating your home with greenery this winter. Start with classic green garlands made from pine or fir. You can DIY a floral garland, or buy pre-made ones at your local garden center or hardware store. Garlands are versatile and can be draped over mantels, framed around doorways, or wrapped along stairway railings. To add a pop of color, embellish them with accents like holly or juniper berries. Weaving in some string lights to make the greenery glow will make things extra festive. Don't forget mistletoe with white or red berries hanging from an archway or ceiling.
Using foliage in Christmas tablescapes and centerpieces is a common winter tradition, but have you thought about keeping the greenery as decor after the celebrations? Fresh eucalyptus, for example, not only makes stunning additions to your holiday table but can also be repurposed. Simply gather the branches and pop them into a vase with water to enjoy their natural beauty longer. After one to two weeks, the eucalyptus will dry on its own. Once it's dry, you can leave it in the vase or weave it into a garland or wreath.
Before you dive into the world of greenery decor, it's important to do some research on the individual species to make sure they're the right fit for your home — especially if you have pets! Some types of greenery can be toxic to animals. If you have curious pets, consider opting for plastic greenery or safer plants like Christmas cactus, orchids, and certain types of palms. These are pet-friendly options that can safely bring nature indoors.